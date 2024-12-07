Can Alabama get into the CFP? Here's why Tide won't make the playoff bracket

Alabama's football path, the College Football Playoff, is out of his control.

The Crimson Tide enters the final round with its rankings, sitting at No. 11 and likely in the driver's seat for a playoff berth before the top 12 teams are officially announced Sunday

Alabama appears to be right in the mix for a CFP spot, even with three losses. But should the Crimson flood even be considered?

Alabama Football CFP Predictions

Whether the Crimson Tide should be considered or not, Alabama remains a favorite to make the final twelve.

In the penultimate CFP rankings before the final bracket is revealed Sunday, Alabama landed at No. 11. In these rankings, Alabama would be an 11-seed playing No. 6 Notre Dame for a quarterfinal matchup with SMU.

Alabama, a three-loss team, finished ahead of the two-loss South Carolina teams and the three-loss SEC teamsOle ma'am. According to CFP Selection Committee Chairman Warde Manuel, that order has been “set” as neither of these teams will play in a conference championship game.

Before Tuesday's CFP rankings, multiple media outlets, including ESPN, Sporting News and 247Sports, had the Crimson Tide in the CFP as a No. 12 or No. 11 seed-oriented team like Penn State or Notre Dame.

Why Alabama football won't make the College Football Playoff

There's a chance the Crimson Tide misses the playoff entirely.

No. No. 8 SMU faces No. 17 Clemson on Saturday for an ACC championship. If the three-loss Tigers beat the Mustangs and earn an automatic bid, Alabama could be eliminated in favor of two-loss SMU, which would suffer its second loss in a conference championship game.

The same could be said, albeit less likely, with the Mountain West championship game between No. 10 Boise State and No. 20 UNLV.

But even if Clemson or UNLV wins, Alabama, in the committee's eyes, still has a shot at a top-12 bid.

Here's why the Crimson Tide shouldn't do that.

Alabama lost to a six-win Vanderbilt team in a game where it never had a lead. And after a loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide turned in a terrible performance against six wins at Oklahoma, a performance considered one of the worst offensive performances by an Alabama team in 20 years.

Three losses by a total of 33 points.

Yes, Alabama beat South Carolina head-to-head. But two of the Gamecocks' three losses totaled five points, while all three losses totaled 29 points. And South Carolina beat Oklahoma by 26.

Ole ma'am defeated Oklahoma by 12 and lost its three games to Kentucky, LSU and Florida by 13 combined points. The rebels also defeated Georgia and South Carolina.

There are two losses in Miami, with losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse by a total of nine points.

Strength of schedule could get the win for Alabama. But when the Crimson Tide fell short, they fell short significantly, something other CFP hopefuls didn't do.

When will the CFP rankings be released?

The final CFP rankings will be announced Sunday at 11 a.m. CT following the weekend's series of championship games.

How to see the CFP bracket reveal

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Current: Fubo

The CFP bracket will be revealed between 11am and 3pm CT on ESPN.

Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him out[email protected] or follow him@_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.