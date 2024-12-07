Tennis fans come to the Spectrum Center for the Charlotte Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Fans packed Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Friday night, but the Hornets were not on the field. Instead, four of the biggest names in tennis faced off in the Charlotte Invitational. WCCB Charlotte's Zane Cina was there and heard from fans hoping to see more pro tennis in the Queen City.

Nearly 16,000 people came to Spectrum Center to watch two exhibition games. The invitation to the Invitational started with a match between Madison Keys and her self-proclaimed good friend Sloane Stephens. Keys took the win after two sets with scores of 7-5 and 6-3. Defending Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz faced Frances Tiafoe, who wore a Hornets jersey, in the second exhibition at Spectrum Center. Tiafoe managed to win after three sets against Alcaraz with scores of 5-7, 6-1 and 11-9.

The event attracted many fans and even some of Charlotte's top athletes. Greg Olsen, Steve Smith Sr. and Andy Dalton were in the stands. Danny Morrison, the executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation says Queenen City is home to thousands of tennis fans. The Charlotte Sports Foundation hopes to tap into that fandom and wants to continue organizing tennis events.

Morrison said his organization worked for nine months to make the Charlotte invitational possible. “We want fans to leave us saying, wow, what a first-class experience,” Morrison said. “And we hope the players say the same. We want to get them back.” Morrison added that the event would not be possible without the help of the Charlotte Hornets and Spectrum Center.

Some fans in attendance were shocked to see Spectrum Center transformed into a tennis court. There were few empty seats and some hope that will help attract future professional tennis matches to Charlotte.