Air Force Academy Athletics





US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. On Friday, ahead of next spring, Air Force Women's Tennis announced its 2025 dual schedule. The Air Force opens its 2025 schedule on Jan. 17 and hosts Colorado at 5 p.m. The following weekend, the Falcons host a doubleheader at Cadet Gym, playing Montana and Metro State on the 25th.e at 9:00 am and 5:00 pm respectively. Air Force spends most of February on the road, opening a seven-game road swing in Des Moines, Iowa, to take on Minnesota (Feb. 1) and Drake (Feb. 2). Five days later, the Falcons are in Spokane, Washington for a pair against Eastern Washington (February 7). and Gonzaga (February 8). Once again, the Falcons return to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida to take on UCF on February 14, followed by the showdown with Navy on College MatchDay. Air Force concludes its three-game trip in the Sunshine State, visiting Florida State to take on the Seminoles in Tallahassee on the 16th.e. The Falcons will be back at the Academy starting Feb. 22 for a three-game home stretch, featuring Montana State (10 a.m.), Omaha (10 a.m.) on March 1 and St. Thomas (9 a.m.) on March 9. Mountain West play begins on March 14 as the Falcons travel to San Diego State, followed by a stop in Las Vegas to take on UNLV on March 16. Air Force is back home the next two weekends, hosting Utah State on March 23, followed by a pair of games against San Jose State (11 a.m.) on March 28.e and Fresno State (10 a.m.) on the 30e. The Air Force concludes its conference itinerary with a two-stop trip in Albuquerque to take on New Mexico (March 4) and then Nevada in Reno (March 6) before taking on Colorado State in the road finals of the Falcons on March 11 at Fort Collins. Regular season play ends at home, with the Falcons hosting Boise State on March 13 at 1 p.m., followed by Wyoming on the 17th.e at 5 p.m League opponents will face off for a chance to play in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, April 23-26 in Las Vegas for the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Women's Tennis Championship.

