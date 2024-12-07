Sports
Names beyond Bill Belichick to watch
Barring the Bill Belichick bombshell (or feigned interest), the coaching carousel of power conferences is about to evolve. Belatedly, vacancies have opened at the highest level of college football in the past two weeks, and none have been filled.
The reason it was so quiet this week? Most recruiting schools wait until the conference championship games are over before formally looking for replacements.
The North Carolina Tar Heels shocked the sport this week by holding talks with Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots. Sources tell Sports illustrated that Belichick is intrigued by the new rules and landscape in the college game, which is now more professionalized, but that he still has an interest in the NFL, where he is seventeen wins away from becoming the winningest coach in the history of the competition. The Heels are expected to continue interviewing college coaches in the coming days, as are the West Virginia Mountaineers, Purdue Boilermakers and Central Florida Knights.
These programs taxi to the rental runway, ready to take off once the competitions conclude on Friday evening and Saturday. Movement is expected to come quickly after that, industry sources told SI. The aftermath of the three championship games on Friday night should be the moment when things start rolling.
The American Athletic Conference matchup, pitting the Army Black Knights against the Tulane Green Wave, could be of particular interest for North Carolina, sources say. Green Wave coach Jon Sumrall is 327 in three seasons as head coach with the Troy Trojans and now Tulane, and he is on the radar of UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham.
Other schools are believed to be interested in Sumrall, who spent just one season at Tulane. Tulane is trying to do what they can to keep their coach, according to NOLA.com. The school would likely have to increase its financial commitment to the new reality of revenue sharing coming to college football in 2025. One factor Sumrall will have to weigh is that he will likely have one of the Group of 5 favorites on the field next season. and could get his pick of SEC openers in the next cycle, especially if the Kentucky Wildcats or Florida Gators make a change.
In the Mountain West Conference matchup between the UNLV Rebels and Boise State Broncos, UNLV coach Barry Odom is considered a prospect of interest to several schools. The 48-year-old Odom is 197 in two seasons at UNLV and was head coach of the Missouri Tigers from 201519. At Missouri, Odom overlapped with current West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker.
But Baker could also be keeping an eye on Friday night's Conference USA title game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The candidate of intrigue there for West Virginia is former 200107 coach Rich Rodriguez, now in his third year at Jax State.
Rodriguez took the Mountaineers to great heights, including three consecutive AP top-10 finishes starting in 200507, before making an ill-fated move to the Michigan Wolverines. He lasted three seasons there, then spent six years with the Arizona Wildcats working as an assistant before landing a rebounding job at Jax State. The 61-year-old West Virginia native has won everywhere he's been except Michigan, and a return home could help Baker with some old guard WVU boosters concerned about the ouster of men's basketball coach Bob Huggins in '23 .
Rodriguez's coaching opponent Friday, Western Kentucky's Tyson Helton, is also turning heads. Purdue could have the most interest and best opportunity to land Helton, who is 4,830 in six seasons and was a finalist the last time the job was open. The younger brother of former USC coach Clay Helton has routinely produced productive passing offenses, which fits with Purdue's traditional style. A Helton hire would also be a repeat of the Boilermakers' successful move from 2017 when they brought in Jeff Brohm from Western Kentucky.
UCF is also believed to be looking for an offensive-minded coach and may have interest in Helton, who has recruited effectively in Florida and the South. There are a couple of well-respected coordinators working this weekend who could also be on the UCF radar in Will Stein of the Oregon Ducks and Andy Kotelnicki of the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Connecticut Huskies coach Jim Mora, who led that program to its first winning season since 2010, is believed to be ready to move and could be a name to watch at UCF if the search extends beyond coaches whose teams are playing this weekend.
Outside of the Power 4, a coach who has his team in the conference title game could still be out of a job this weekend. Marshall Thundering Herd and Charles Huff administrators met Thursday to discuss Huff's future with the school, and the Herds Sun Belt Conference title game against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday could be the end of his tenure. Huff is 93 this season and 3120 in four seasons at Marshall, but his contract is up and there may not be a second one. A fellow Sun Belt program, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, could be a potential landing spot if Huff doesn't opt for a high-paying assistant coaching position on a Power 4 staff.
If Marshall leaves Huff, North Carolina State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson would be a likely target as the next coach. Gibson, 52, has deep roots in West Virginia, as a native of the state and a former assistant to several staffers at WVU. Gibson's name has also come up at Charlotte, but others are believed to be at play there as well.
Yet another coach with ties to West Virginia could be in line for a new job. That's recently fired Mountaineers coach Neal Brown, who has had discussions with Appalachian State about the vacancy. Brown could also feature elsewhere at Group of 5 level.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college-football/coaching-carousel-primer-names-beyond-bill-belichick-to-watch
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump launches new challenge to Xi Jinping
- North Carolina Football Coaching Search 2024: Candidates, Hot Board, Names to Watch by UNC Experts
- Lekha Washington talks mutual mad love with Imran Khan
- 1st match: Nurpur Lions vs UMT Markhors in Rawalpindi |Cricket scorecard | Live results
- Turkey, Russia and Iran meet in Doha to end Syrian chaos
- Candidates Jokowi and Prabowo in 2024 Jakarta legislative elections would have no impact
- How could a California earthquake trigger a tsunami?
- U.S. job growth jumped in November, adding 227,000 jobs
- Women's Tennis Announces Spring 2025 Schedule – Penn State
- Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington says they are madly in love
- How China's military is showing signs of trouble
- Names beyond Bill Belichick to watch