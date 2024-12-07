Women's Tennis Announces Spring 2025 Schedule – Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Womens Tennis announces its 2025 spring schedule highlighted by 12 home dual matches in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions enter their sixth season under the direction of head coach Alexandra McIntyre.

The spring season begins with a three-match homestand, starting on Jan. 18 against Villanova. The Nittany Lions will host Old Dominion on Jan. 19 before wrapping up the home stretch with Saint Francis on Jan. 24.

Penn State will take a quick trip to New Haven, Connecticut to face Yale on Feb. 2 before returning to Happy Valley for three more duals. The action starts on Feb. 8 with matches against St. Bonaventure and Niagara. The following day, Feb. 9, the Blue and White square off against Mount St. Marys.

The Nittany Lions will go west to Las Vegas for two duals later in the month. The team takes on Colorado on Feb. 22 and UNLV on Feb. 23. Penn State concludes nonconference play on the road against Princeton on Mar. 1.

Big Ten play will begin at home. Penn States Big Ten opener will be against Indiana on Mar. 7 before facing Purdue on Mar. 9.

The squad will go on a four-match road trip beginning against Michigan State on Mar. 15 and Michigan on Mar. 16. The following weekend, the Nittany Lions travel to Rutgers on Mar. 22 and Maryland on Mar. 23.

The Blue and White return to University Park to face two of the newest members of the Big Ten. USC comes to town on Mar. 28 before finishing the home weekend against UCLA on Mar. 30.

Penn State goes back on the road for two contests in the beginning of April. They play Illinois on Apr. 5 and Northwestern on Apr. 6. The final Big Ten road match of the regular season will be in Columbus against Ohio State on Apr. 12.

The Nittany Lions wrap up regular season play with two home duals. The squad will take on Minnesota on Apr. 18 and Wisconsin on Apr. 20.

Penn State wrapped up a strong Fall season with an NCAA Doubles Championships appearance by Olivia Dorner and Maiko Uchijima. The duo will enter the Spring season ranked No. 46 in the ITA Doubles Poll.

Follow along with the Nittany Lions on X, @PennStateWTEN, and on Instagram, @pennstatewtennis.