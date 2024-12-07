1st match: Nurpur Lions vs UMT Markhors in Rawalpindi |Cricket scorecard | Live results





Nurpur Lions innings R M b 4s 6s SR 1 Zeeshan Malik c Fakhar Zaman b Nisar Ahmad 4 0 11 1 0 36.36 2 Imam-ul-Haq * cMohammad Imran Jr. b Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 13 0 12 2 0 108.33 3 Hasan Nawaz c Mohammed Shahzad b Nisar Ahmad 22 0 13 3 1 169.23 4 Rohail Nazir† c Mohammad Nawaz b Saad Masood 16 0 15 2 0 106.67 5 Mohammed Taha c Mohammad Nawaz b Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 9 0 10 0 0 90:00 am 6 Mohammed Awais Zafar not out 40 0 34 5 0 117.65 7 Aamer Yamin c Abdul Samad b Mohammad Imran Jnr 8 0 10 1 0 80:00 8 Shahid Aziz c Abdul Samad b Saad Masood 11 0 6 1 1 183.33 9 Musa Khan not out 10 0 9 1 0 111.11 10 Mohammed Salman Not beaten 11 Faisal Akram Not beaten Extra b4, pound3, w10 17 Total 7 wickets; 20.0 surpluses; 0 minutes 150 7.5 runs per over Fall of wickets 1-14 (Zeeshan Malik, 2.0); 2-48 (Hasan Nawaz, 5.3); 3-59 (Imam-ul-Haq, 7.1); 4-78 (Mohammad Taha, 9.5); 5-86 (Rohail Nazir, 11.0); 6-106 (Aamer Yamin, 14.2); 7-121 (Shahid Aziz, 15.3); Bowling About Virgos Running Wickets Wide No balls Akif Javed 4.0 0 35 0 3 0 Nisar Ahmad 4.0 1 21 2 2 0 Mohammad Imran Jr 4.0 0 37 1 0 0 Mohammed Nawaz 2.0 0 19 0 0 0 Mohammed Sarwar Afridi 3.0 0 11 2 1 0 Saad Masood 3.0 0 20 2 0 0 UMT Markhors innings R M b 4s 6s SR 1 Fakhar Zaman c Faisal Akram b Mohammad Salman 28 0 25 3 1 112:00 2 Khawaja Mohammed Nafay † lbw Aamer Yamin 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 3 Mohammed Shahzad c Zeeshan Malik b Mohammad Salman 9 0 7 2 0 128.57 4 Abdul Samad lbw Shahid Aziz 6 0 6 1 0 100.00 5 Iftikhar Ahmed * not out 42 0 34 1 2 123.53 6 Muhammad Nawaz c Hasan Nawaz b Shahid Aziz 11 0 10 2 0 110am 7 Mohammed Sarwar Afridi lbw Mohammad Salman 16 0 16 1 1 100.00 8 Saad Masood not out 26 0 16 1 2 162.50 9 Akif Javed Not beaten 10 Mohammad Imran Jr Not beaten 11 Nisar Ahmad Not beaten Extra lb 5, w 10, nb 1 16 Total 6 wickets; 19.0 surpluses; 0 minutes 154 8.11 runs per over Fall of wickets 1-2 (Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, 0.3); 2-30 (Mohammed Shahzad, 4.0); 3-49 (Fakhar Zaman, 5.4); 4-58 (Abdul Samad, 7.2); 5-78 (Mohammad Nawaz, 10.1); 6-104 (Mohammed Sarwar Afridi, 14.1); Bowling About Virgos Running Wickets Wide No balls Aamer Yamin 3.0 0 29 1 1 0 Mohammed Salman 4.0 0 21 3 4 1 Musa Khan 4.0 0 37 0 1 0 Shahid Aziz 4.0 1 27 2 2 0 Faisal Akram 4.0 0 35 0 2 0

