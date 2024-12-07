Athens Rock Lobsters forced to cancel home opener





The Classic Center, downtown near the University of Georgia campus, began construction on its $151 million expansion a year ago. Since the arenas broke ground, timelines for the completion of the 8,500-capacity venues have been pushed back several times. Although the building received approval from the planning department, the state elevator inspector and local health inspectors, and passed the smoke control test, the contractors were unable to provide a problem-free fire panel and as such the fire chief was unable to do so. provide a certificate of occupancy, the Classic Center Authority explained in a statement released on Friday. The Rock Lobsters have played all 11 of their games on the road, with a record of 9-2. This is the team's first season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The Rock Lobsters were scheduled for two home games this weekend. Saturday's match has also been cancelled. The team has experienced significant stress and unforeseen costs as a result of the delays, the team statement said. “It is heartbreaking to have to turn away a sellout crowd and postpone what would be a defining moment for our organization and the city of Athens,” said Scott Hull, vice president of the team, in a statement. This delay not only affects our activities; it damages the trust we have worked so hard to build in our community. With almost half of the season affected, the consequences of this delay are deeply worrying. A spokesperson said the Classic Center Authority and the team are in discussions to determine when the games will be rescheduled. The Rock Lobsters posted on social media that tickets will be usable for another game or that ticket holders can call the Classic Center for a refund. The B-52s will play the first concert in the new arena on December 14.

