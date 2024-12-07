Summary
Classified – Community Ed – Community Schools | Community School – Coach | Multiple High School Sites | Post date: 12/6/2024 | Closing: 23/02/2025
Description
Table Tennis Coaches – Community Ed Youth Instructors
Community Ed Youth instructors and assistant. Instructors are responsible for delivering the curriculum of the community school programs for kindergarten 8th grade.
Date & hours: February – March 2025. Monday and Wednesday training, 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM; One tournament to be determined.
Locations: Anoka Midden, Coon Rapids Midden, Jackson Midden, Northdale Midden, Oak View Midden, Roosevelt Midden
Tasks include: Table tennis coach – practice and match management. Ensure student safety and program presentation. Perform other duties as assigned. (Concussion training is required.)
Minimum qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent. Ability to attend regularly, including completing an assigned day. Must be able to lift at least 20 kilos. Ability to perform job responsibilities including physical factors, work equipment and material handling, data functions and human functions. (Concussion training is required.)Must be physically employed in the building/on location.
Preferred Qualifications: Experience with table tennis and/or table tennis coaching is preferred. Relevant work experience and previous experience with community school activities are preferred. Advanced training or college degrees preferred for coach and assistant coach positions. Experience working with high school students is preferred.
Additional information: call Mike Race at 763-506-5812.
Payment rate: $17.78 per hour, DOQ.
Start date: 2/3/25.
POSITIONS WILL BE FILLED AS NECESSARY.
All applicants must complete the Anoka-Hennepin Schools online application atwww.ahschools.us/jobs