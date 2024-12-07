Australia vs India: Fan act divides the cricket world as Marnus Labuschagne delivers a defiant message

The first day of the second Test between Australia and India all unfolded in the most Australian way possible, with the power dropping in the sweltering heat and a beer hose stopping play. Day one in Adelaide was a successful one for the Aussies, with the side bouncing back from a horror defeat to India in game one to take complete control of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series.

Thanks to some Mitchell Starc heroics with the pink ball, India were bowled out for 180 and Australia's under-fire batsmen largely survived under the most testing of conditions: the swinging pink ball at night. Yet the day will be remembered largely for two of its interruptions.

About an hour before the end of the match, the Adelaide Oval lights suddenly went out in bizarre scenes. “They don't have electricity in Adelaide anymore; it was quite warm today,” Mark Waugh continued Fox cricket. Mark Howard added: I don't know if people in South Australia should turn off the air conditioners or stop running the boiler – but hopefully things will go well from now on.

But South Australian Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Energy and Mining Tom Koutsantonis quickly denied the claim it was down to too many people turning on their air conditioners. “I can confirm that there was no lack of power supply or availability in South Australia. Whatever caused the light poles at Adelaide Oval to go out had nothing to do with a lack of power supply from the grid,” Koutsantonis wrote on X .

Although no one had control over the lights going out, an Australian fan's actions received mixed reactions. If Marnus Labuschagne While he heroically dug in while desperately trying to play himself into some form, he was forced to withdraw abruptly in the 25th over, much to the fury of Mohammad Siraj.

As the Indian quickly encountered the bowl of Labuschagne, who survived on 13 off 39, a spectator decided to run behind the bowler's arm in leather thongs and holding a giant beer hose. The Australian batsman drove away and pointed at the punter. But Siraj, already frustrated at not having much impact, threw the ball in Labuschagne's direction in a poor act of sportsmanship.

And while everyone agreed that Siraj went too far, the question of whether the fan's actions were funny or downright disrespectful was something no one could agree on. “There's a guy running behind the viewing screen with a pretty elaborate setup,” said Mark Howard as the man was shown on the screen.

“He had a good day, former England captain Michael Vaughan laughed and finally estimated that it was 450 plastic cups. 'He didn't realize that he entered the stage at exactly the wrong time. Come on mate, it's the cricket.' But Channel 7's James Brayshaw didn't see the funny side: seriously, how does that happen? How can there be no security people to stop that? People online were divided over whether it was a funny moment or just bad from the fan, while also criticizing Siraj for his overreaction.

Mohammed Siraj was clearly not amused by that moment! Mohammed Asim (@Asiim_786) December 6, 2024

Not a good look for Siraj or Indian cricket Courtney Lee (Eli Noah's mother) x 5 (@CeeEllEss_33) December 6, 2024

A red punter with a beer hose and no sense of cricket is creating tension in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy This is Straja #AUSWIND QUENTIN HULL (@QuentinHull) December 6, 2024

Pathetic behavior from Siraj! He ignored obvious movements behind the viewing screen, as indicated by Marnus and the referee, responded with insults and angrily threw the ball at Marnus. Shameful disregard for the spirit of cricket! #AUSWIND Asif Khan (@_asif) December 6, 2024

The beer hose man and the bowler are idiots. Jayantha Dissanayaka (@jdissanayaka) December 6, 2024

He should throw the ball to the idiot with the beer hose Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) December 6, 2024

Marnus Labuschagne delivers a challenging knock on day one

Labuschagne looked nervous as he walked to the crease on the first day and faltered with the bat early on. But bizarrely after the beer hose break, the Aussie's first drop seemed to hit much more freely. Immediately after the disruption, Labuschagne cut a ball beautifully behind point for four, prompting Vaughan to say that the beer snake man must appear again tomorrow as it is the best shot he has played in the entire series.

Amid a string of low returns – eight scores under 10 runs in his previous nine innings – Labuschagne's place was under serious threat when he was run out in the second Test against India. But he will return on day two with renewed confidence after ending day one with a gritty 20 not out, helping Australia to 1-86 in reply to India's 180 all out.

Despite losing Usman Khawaja for 13, Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney (38 not out) came through the tough night session to put Australia in a dominant position on day two. “It was a good way to end the day,” said Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who took a career-best 6-48 in India's innings.

“The final session is perhaps the toughest time to bat… for Marnie and McSweeney to fight through the relentless pressure of a high quality bowling attack and come out the other end with a chance to then play tomorrow (Saturday) to keep going, it was fantastic of them.”

with AAP