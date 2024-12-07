North Attleboro football defeats Mansfield in MIAA Div. 3 Super Bowl

Move over Patriots, the MIAA high school football Super Bowls invade Gillette Stadium this week.

Foxboro has hosted eight Super Bowls for Massachusetts high schools over the past three days.

The action started Wednesday with the Division 6 and 7 state championships. It continued with three more games on Thursday and three more on Friday. The final MIAA football game of 2024 is the Div. 3 Super Bowl, pitting Hockomock Davenport rivals Mansfield and North Attleboro in the only title game without defending champions. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m., depending on how long the first two matches last.

Stay here for live updates throughout the Div. 3 Super Bowl.

MIAA Division 3 SUPER BOWL SCORE: North Attleboro 35, Mansfield 0

North Attleboro claims its eighth Super Bowl and first since 2002. Ryan Bannon rushed for three TDs in the win.

1:00 LEFT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER: North Attleboro 35, Mansfield 0

North Attleboro's Ryan Bannon scores his third TD.

11:33 FOURTH QUARTER LEFT: North Attleboro 28, Mansfield 0

Mansfield punts on the opening drive of the fourth quarter.

AFTER THREE QUARTER: North Attleboro 28, Mansfield 0

North Attleboro is well on its way to its first Super Bowl victory since 2002.

2:06 THIRD QUARTER LEFT: North Attleboro 28, Mansfield 0

Francis Strachan rushes into the end zone on a three-yard run. Chase Frisoli completes the 2-point conversion to Bryce Kiser.

3:00 THIRD QUARTER LEFT: North Attleboro 20, Mansfield 0

On a fourth-and-12 from its own 45, Mansfield faked a punt, but the pass fell incomplete.

5:06 THIRD QUARTER LEFT: North Attleboro 20, Mansfield 0

North Attleboro's Chase Frisoli completes a long pass to Lucas Crovo. A few plays later, North Attleboro's Ryan Bannon rushes for a two-yard touchdown.

12 MINUTES LEFT IN THE THIRD QUARTER: North Attleboro 14, Mansfield 0

North Attleboro gets the kickoff to start the second half.

HALF: North Attleboro 14, Mansfield 0

North Attleboro's Chase Frisoli and Ryan Bannon rushed for TDs in the first half.

39 SECONDS LEFT IN THE SECOND QUARTER: North Attleboro 14, Mansfield 0

North Attleboro's Ryan Bannon stiff-arms one defender and runs through another for a 10-yard touchdown. Chase Frisoli adds the 2-point conversion.

47 SECONDS LEFT IN THE SECOND QUARTER: North Attleboro 6, Mansfield 0

North Attleboro faces a third-and-1 from the Mansfield 10.

5:47 SECOND QUARTER LEFT: North Attleboro 6, Mansfield 0

Mansfield punts after a third-down sack by North Attleboro. Red Rocketeers start on their own 24.

9:35 SECOND QUARTER LEFT: North Attleboro 6, Mansfield 0

North Attleboro Punts and Mansfield will take over on their own 36.

5:32 FIRST QUARTER LEFT: North Attleboro 6, Mansfield 0

North Attleboro strikes first on a Chase Frisoli 5-yard TD run.

10:15 FIRST QUARTER LEFT: Mansfield 0, North Attleboro 0

Mansfield fumbles on its opening possession and North Attleboro's Nathan Rivera recovers at the Hornet 38.

12 MINUTES LEFT IN THE FIRST QUARTER: Mansfield vs. North Attleboro in MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl

Mansfield will get the opening kickoff in the final Super Bowl of the 2024 season.

Delayed start

The Division 5 Super Bowl between Shawsheen Valley Tech and Foxboro ended around 7:55 p.m., so the warmups are just beginning. Expect a kick-off around 8:15 PM

Hockomock dominance

Mansfield and North Attleboro are two of four Hockomock teams that made it to the Super Bowls this year, along with King Philip (Division 2) and Foxboro (Division 5). The last year the Hockomock League was not represented in an MIAA Super Bowl was 2015.

Their last duel

When Mansfield and North Attleboro faced off in Hockomock Davenport on Oct. 25, the visiting Rocketeers came away with a 14-10 win. It is also the most recent loss for the Hornets.

How Mansfield got here

No. No. 3 Mansfield defeated No. 14 Doherty 42-17 in the round of 16, No. 6 Dartmouth 14-6 in the quarter-finals and No. 10 Walpole 42-28 in the semi-finals.

How North Attleboro got here

No. No. 4 North Attleboro defeated No. 13 Woburn 35-7 in the Round of 16, No. 12 Westborough 42-7 in the quarterfinals and No. 1 Reading 42-20 in the semifinals.

Mansfield football statistics

The Hornets (9-3, 4-1 Hockomock Davenport) enter this matchup on a five-game winning streak, with their most recent outing being a 21-7 Thanksgiving victory over rivals and fellow Super Bowl participant Foxboro to to secure a split in the battle. national title. The win also marked the 300th career win for legendary coach Mike Redding, who led the program until 1988 and oversaw its transformation into a formidable force.

After opening the season with a 45-15 win over Everett, Mansfield outscored its opponents 352-159 and shutout both Johnston (RI) and Stoughton. Of their three losses, two came to teams that also reached their respective Super Bowls (Duxbury and North Attleboro), while the other came to a Marshfield team that reached the Division 2 semifinals.

Senior running back/defensive back Sean McCoy has led the way for the Hornets with 16 touchdowns, including a pair Thanksgiving. Junior quarterback/defensive back Tommy Vallett has thrown for 12 receiving touchdowns, nine of which were hauled in by junior running back/linebacker Andrew DeGirolamo due to their strong connection. Defensively, senior linebacker Matt Tourigney recorded a pair of pick sixes, while senior linebacker Reilly Bauler recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Mansfield Super Bowl History

The Hornets are making their 11th Super Bowl appearance and their first since shutout Lincoln-Sudbury 35-0 for the 2019 Division 2 title. Mansfield is 8-3 in Super Bowls, with their last appearance coming in the 2019 title game Division 3 saw a 28-6 win over Swampscott in 2003.

North Attleboro Football Stats

The Red Rocketeers (10-2, 3-2 Hockomock Davenport) have looked strong all fall, posting a Hockomock Davenport-best 405 points while allowing just 119 points, the lowest points allowed in either Hockomock division. They enter this matchup on a four-game winning streak, with their most recent victory being a 38-8 Thanksgiving victory over rival Attleboro in the 104th edition of their holiday showdown.

North Attleboro has not allowed more than three touchdowns in a game, scoring at least three in all but one game, a 12-10 loss to Canton on Oct. 10.

Senior quarterback Chase Frisoli leads the way for the Rocketeers with 13 passing touchdowns and is a dual threat to any opposing defense. A potential difference maker in this matchup is senior running back and Georgetown is deploying Ryan Bannon, who missed the past two games due to injuries but has given North Attleboro a total of twelve touchdowns (eight rushing and four receiving), including a four TD return against Taunton. Even if he doesn't play or is limited, the Rocketeers have a stable of capable running backs, including senior Brady Paradis and juniors Corey Rofino and Frankie Strachan. Senior wide receiver Bryce Kiser has hauled in five touchdowns and can be counted on as opposing defenses focus on controlling their high-powered run game.

History of the North Attleboro Super Bowl

This is the Red Rocketeers' 12th Super Bowl appearance, all in Division 3, and first since a 35-28 loss to Marblehead in 2021. North Attleboro's last state title came in 2002 when the Rocketeers defeated Swampscott 44-40 .