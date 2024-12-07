Sports
Major's first collegiate goal elevates No. 12 men's hockey to overtime win over Colgate
ITHACA, NY Cornell freshman men's hockey player Charlie Major scored his first collegiate goal in the 2:58 overtime period, helping the No. 12 ranked Big Red (5-2-3, 3-2-2 ECAC Hockey) avenge a 2-0 deficit and post a 3-2 victory booked Colgate (7-8-2, 4-2-1 ECAC Hockey) before a sold-out crowd of 4,267 at Lynah Rink on Friday evening.
Major also recorded his first multi-point game of his collegiate career, assisting on the second forward that of Ryan Walsh tying power-play goal midway through the third period.
Major and Walsh joined the scoring column for Cornell as senior forwards Jack O'Learywho has scored in consecutive games and extended his points streak to three games.
Brett Chorske scored Colgate's first goal and extended his point streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in Division I hockey. Ryan Spinale scored the other goal for the visiting Raiders, who also got a 28-save performance in goal from Andrew Takacs. Tommy Bergsland assisted on both Colgate goals to provide the visitors' only multi-point night.
Cornell netminder Ian Shane made eight saves between the pipes in the win.
The first period featured just nine combined shots on goal, with Colgate hitting first on a wrist shot from the center by Chorske nearly seven minutes into the match. Max Nagel set up Chorske after he received a broken pass on Bergsland's almost half-wall.
Cornell controlled most of the rest of the first period, outscoring Colgate by a 4-1 margin, including holding the Raiders without a shot on goal for more than 13 minutes.
Colgate finally took a two-goal lead with 6:52 left in the second period when Spinale redirected a shot from Michael Neumeier's point with three seconds left on one of the Raiders' two power-play opportunities.
After conceding the second goal of the night, Cornell's defense held strong for the remainder of the game, defeating Colgate by a 21-3 margin.
The Big Red finally cut the Raiders' lead in half with 46.5 seconds remaining in the middle frame after a tap-in one-timer by O'Leary at the distant post. Castagna set up O'Leary's goal with a nifty backwards pass from the bottom of the near face-off circle. Senior defender Henk Kempf also earned a helper on goal.
Cornell's defense held Colgate to just two shots on goal throughout the third period, due in part to Big Red's dominant puck possession.
Walsh tied the game with 10:40 left in regulation, making a wrist shot from the base of the left faceoff circle after quick passes from Major and sophomore defensemanGeorge Fegaras.
On his first shot on goal in more than 20 minutes, Shane Nagel put away a pseudo-breakaway chance on a long outlet pass from Bergsland late in the third period to keep the score at 2-all.
In overtime, Major avenged his own giveaway in the neutral zone when he came from behind and got a stick on an Alex DiPaolo shot, leading to a 2-on-0 opportunity. Senior forward Ondrej Psenicka skated down the left side of the ice and set up Major for a quick one-timer that gave Cornell the victory in overtime.
A pretty IMPORTANT way to score a first NCAA goal. Congratulations, Charlie Major#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/8H7PHH97b1
— Cornell Men's Ice Hockey (@CornellMHockey) December 7, 2024
GAME NOTES
Friday marked the 169th meeting between Cornell and Colgate, as the Big Red increased its series lead over the Raiders to 90-62-17. With the win, Cornell is undefeated in 21 of its last 27 games against Colgate (16-6-5).
The Big Red's overtime win was the first over Colgate since beating the Raiders 3-2 on Nov. 14, 2015 at Starr Rink in Hamilton. Then-freshman Anthony Angello scored the OT winner for Cornell, which also marked the last time a Big Red freshman forward had scored a game-winning goal in overtime. It was Cornell's first overtime win at Lynah Rink at Colgate since a 2-1 win on January 30, 2015.
Major became the first Cornell freshman to score a game-winning goal in overtime since defenseman Ben Robertson did this last January 12 in Tempe, Ariz. against Arizona State.
Cornell has scored in 48 consecutive games against Colgate, dating back to the Raiders' last shutout of the Big Red on January 30, 2004. During this span, the Big Red averaged 2.75 goals per game and scored multiple goals in 42 games. during his scoring streak against the Raiders.
The Big Red also extended its streak of not being shut out to 47 games, the sixth-longest active streak in Division I hockey.
LONGEST ACTIVE GOAL SCORING STREAKS
Division I programs
1. 87 games, Boston University
2. 82 games, Colgate
3. 75 games, Minnesota
4. 67 games, Arizona State
5. 59 games, Denver
6. 47 games, Cornell
7. 42 games, Wisconsin
Cornell avenged its two-goal deficit to record its first win from a two-goal deficit since defeating Dartmouth 6–3 on March 22, 2024, after trailing 3–1 heading into the third period of the semifinals of the 2024 ECAC Hockey Championship in Lake Placid, NY
O'Leary and Walsh's goals extended both players' points streaks to three games, equaling their career high for the fifth time.
Along with his power-play goal, Walsh shot 15-of-23 in the faceoff circle, tying his highest draw total in a single game for the fifth time this season.
NEXT
Cornell and Colgate conclude their home-and-home series on Saturday, December 7, when the programs meet again in Hamilton, NY, at the Class of 1965 Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and the game action will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The Big Red has a 5-1-1 record at the Class of 1965 Arena, scoring more than three goals in five of the seven games played there. Overall, Cornell is 11-3-2 over the last 16 games played in Hamilton.
Saturday's game with Colgate kicks off Cornell's seven-game road trip, which resumes on Friday, Jan. 4 in Tempe, Ariz., when the Big Red plays UMass (7-6-2) in the first game of the Desert Hockey . Classic, presented by the state of Arizona. After the game with UMass, the Big Red will play either Robert Morris or the host Sun Devils the next day, whichever has the same outcome as the Big Red.
|
Sources
2/ https://cornellbigred.com/news/2024/12/6/mens-ice-hockey-colgate-recap.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington says they are mutually in love, calls it a rare gift in today's cynical world | Bollywood News
- China Weekly (December 2-6)
- Macron to meet Trump and Zelensky as Notre Dame reopens
- Girls All-Court Tennis Players of the Year 2024: Houpt and Rundle make history | Sport
- Former US ambassador to Syria: Assad regime's control 'very weak'
- Life expectancy in the United States will fall below global life expectancy by 2050
- Govt committed to providing school education to all sections of society: PM Modi
- US President-elect Trump attends the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris
- Budi Arie: Many parties want to accommodate Jokowi after being fired by PDIP
- Ahsan Iqbal attributes economic downfall to Imran Khan's incompetence
- US appeals court upholds law forcing sale or ban of TikTok | TikTok
- Preview of the PIAA Class 3A Football Championship: Avonworth vs. Northwestern Lehigh