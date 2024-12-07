Major's first collegiate goal elevates No. 12 men's hockey to overtime win over Colgate

Next game: at Colgate University 7-12-2024 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM) December 7 (Sat) / 7:00 PM bee Colgate University History

ITHACA, NY Cornell freshman men's hockey player Charlie Major scored his first collegiate goal in the 2:58 overtime period, helping the No. 12 ranked Big Red (5-2-3, 3-2-2 ECAC Hockey) avenge a 2-0 deficit and post a 3-2 victory booked Colgate (7-8-2, 4-2-1 ECAC Hockey) before a sold-out crowd of 4,267 at Lynah Rink on Friday evening.

Major also recorded his first multi-point game of his collegiate career, assisting on the second forward that of Ryan Walsh tying power-play goal midway through the third period.

Major and Walsh joined the scoring column for Cornell as senior forwards Jack O'Leary who has scored in consecutive games and extended his points streak to three games.

Brett Chorske scored Colgate's first goal and extended his point streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in Division I hockey. Ryan Spinale scored the other goal for the visiting Raiders, who also got a 28-save performance in goal from Andrew Takacs. Tommy Bergsland assisted on both Colgate goals to provide the visitors' only multi-point night.

Cornell netminder Ian Shane made eight saves between the pipes in the win.

The first period featured just nine combined shots on goal, with Colgate hitting first on a wrist shot from the center by Chorske nearly seven minutes into the match. Max Nagel set up Chorske after he received a broken pass on Bergsland's almost half-wall.

Cornell controlled most of the rest of the first period, outscoring Colgate by a 4-1 margin, including holding the Raiders without a shot on goal for more than 13 minutes.

Colgate finally took a two-goal lead with 6:52 left in the second period when Spinale redirected a shot from Michael Neumeier's point with three seconds left on one of the Raiders' two power-play opportunities.

After conceding the second goal of the night, Cornell's defense held strong for the remainder of the game, defeating Colgate by a 21-3 margin.

The Big Red finally cut the Raiders' lead in half with 46.5 seconds remaining in the middle frame after a tap-in one-timer by O'Leary at the distant post. Castagna set up O'Leary's goal with a nifty backwards pass from the bottom of the near face-off circle. Senior defender Henk Kempf also earned a helper on goal.

Cornell's defense held Colgate to just two shots on goal throughout the third period, due in part to Big Red's dominant puck possession.

Walsh tied the game with 10:40 left in regulation, making a wrist shot from the base of the left faceoff circle after quick passes from Major and sophomore defenseman George Fegaras .

On his first shot on goal in more than 20 minutes, Shane Nagel put away a pseudo-breakaway chance on a long outlet pass from Bergsland late in the third period to keep the score at 2-all.

In overtime, Major avenged his own giveaway in the neutral zone when he came from behind and got a stick on an Alex DiPaolo shot, leading to a 2-on-0 opportunity. Senior forward Ondrej Psenicka skated down the left side of the ice and set up Major for a quick one-timer that gave Cornell the victory in overtime.

A pretty IMPORTANT way to score a first NCAA goal. Congratulations, Charlie Major #YellCornell pic.twitter.com/8H7PHH97b1 — Cornell Men's Ice Hockey (@CornellMHockey) December 7, 2024

GAME NOTES

Friday marked the 169th meeting between Cornell and Colgate, as the Big Red increased its series lead over the Raiders to 90-62-17. With the win, Cornell is undefeated in 21 of its last 27 games against Colgate (16-6-5).

The Big Red's overtime win was the first over Colgate since beating the Raiders 3-2 on Nov. 14, 2015 at Starr Rink in Hamilton. Then-freshman Anthony Angello scored the OT winner for Cornell, which also marked the last time a Big Red freshman forward had scored a game-winning goal in overtime. It was Cornell's first overtime win at Lynah Rink at Colgate since a 2-1 win on January 30, 2015.

Major became the first Cornell freshman to score a game-winning goal in overtime since defenseman Ben Robertson did this last January 12 in Tempe, Ariz. against Arizona State.

Cornell has scored in 48 consecutive games against Colgate, dating back to the Raiders' last shutout of the Big Red on January 30, 2004. During this span, the Big Red averaged 2.75 goals per game and scored multiple goals in 42 games. during his scoring streak against the Raiders.

The Big Red also extended its streak of not being shut out to 47 games, the sixth-longest active streak in Division I hockey.

LONGEST ACTIVE GOAL SCORING STREAKS

Division I programs

1. 87 games, Boston University

2. 82 games, Colgate

3. 75 games, Minnesota

4. 67 games, Arizona State

5. 59 games, Denver

6. 47 games, Cornell

7. 42 games, Wisconsin

Cornell avenged its two-goal deficit to record its first win from a two-goal deficit since defeating Dartmouth 6–3 on March 22, 2024, after trailing 3–1 heading into the third period of the semifinals of the 2024 ECAC Hockey Championship in Lake Placid, NY

O'Leary and Walsh's goals extended both players' points streaks to three games, equaling their career high for the fifth time.

Along with his power-play goal, Walsh shot 15-of-23 in the faceoff circle, tying his highest draw total in a single game for the fifth time this season.

NEXT

Cornell and Colgate conclude their home-and-home series on Saturday, December 7, when the programs meet again in Hamilton, NY, at the Class of 1965 Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and the game action will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Big Red has a 5-1-1 record at the Class of 1965 Arena, scoring more than three goals in five of the seven games played there. Overall, Cornell is 11-3-2 over the last 16 games played in Hamilton.

Saturday's game with Colgate kicks off Cornell's seven-game road trip, which resumes on Friday, Jan. 4 in Tempe, Ariz., when the Big Red plays UMass (7-6-2) in the first game of the Desert Hockey . Classic, presented by the state of Arizona. After the game with UMass, the Big Red will play either Robert Morris or the host Sun Devils the next day, whichever has the same outcome as the Big Red.