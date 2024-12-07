Preview of the PIAA Class 3A Football Championship: Avonworth vs. Northwestern Lehigh





Friday December 6, 2024 | 4:10 PM Christopher Horner | TribLive Avonworth head coach Duke Joncour celebrates as time expires in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Central Valley on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium.

In the PIAA Class 3A championship game, two schools are making their second appearance in the state championship game and are still looking for their first PIAA gold. Five years ago, WPIAL champion Avonworth suffered one of the biggest losses in PIAA football playoff history, falling by 67 points to state power Southern Columbia in the 2A title game. It was a year ago that Northwestern Lehigh captured its second straight District 11 Class 3A championship, winning two PIAA postseason games to reach the finals against defending state champion Belle Vernon. The Tigers lost the battle for state gold to the Leopards by 31 points. Here's a look at Saturday afternoon's PIAA Class 3A championship game taking place in Mechanicsburg. PIAA Class 3A Championship Avonworth (12-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (15-0) 1:00 PM Saturday, Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg How they got here: WPIAL No. 5-seeded Avonworth defeated Greensburg Salem, Beaver, top-seeded Imani Christian and No. 2 Central Valley to win its second District 7 championship in five years before eliminating Penn Cambria in the PIAA final four. Northwestern Lehigh was the No. 1 seed in the District 11 postseason and defeated Saucon Valley and North Schuylkill to win another D-11 title, then defeated Conwell-Egan in the first round, Scranton Prep in the quarterfinals and Danville in the state. semifinals to return to the PIAA title game. Last week: Avonworth 16, Penn Cambria 6; Northwestern Lehigh 31, Danville 14 Players to watch: Luca Neal, Avonworth (Jr., 5-10, 190, RB/DB); Eli Zimmerman, Northwestern Lehigh (Sr., 5-9, 160, RB/FS) Remarkable Avonworth: The day after Thanksgiving was a turkey for four WPIAL champions who lost in the state semifinals. The lone winner on Black Friday was the freshly minted 3A District 7 champion Antelopes. The grind-it-out offense Avonworth turned to in the postseason was another of the Neal brothers falling out of the wild. While senior Nico Neal had a touchdown run called back and finished with 63 yards on 12 carries, it was Luca Neal who led the way for the 'Lopes with 255 yards on 25 carries, for an average of more than 10 yards per carry. Luca also found the end zone twice on runs of 65 and 2 yards. Sophomore kicker Calder Mahan added a 25-yard field goal as the Antelopes advanced to the state championship game for the second time in five years. Northwest Lehigh: The Tigers have been steady all year after falling 38-7 to Belle Vernon in the 2023 PIAA Class 3A championship game. Northwestern Lehigh was perfect, staying at No. 1 in the Trib HSSN Class 3A state football rankings all season. After winning a third straight District 11 3A championship, the Tigers defeated Conwell-Egan, Scranton Prep and Danville in the PIAA playoffs by a combined score of 114-21. Last week they jumped on the back of senior running back Eli Zimmerman and he drove them to victory. He carried the ball 34 times for 337 yards (9.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown in the win over previously undefeated Danville. Statistical leaders Avonworth Passing: Carson Bellinger, 64 of 142 for 1,060 yards, 11 touchdowns Rushing: Nico Neal, 104-770 yards, 11 touchdowns; Luca Neal, 99-766 yards, 5 TDs Receiving: Luca Neal, 25-475 yards, 4 TDs Northwestern Lehigh Passing: Shane Leh, 100 of 171 for 1,472 yards, 23 touchdowns Rushing: Eli Zimmerman, 221-2,548 yards, 24 TDs Receiving: Mason Bollinger, 37-523 yards, 6 TDs Historical facts • This is the first meeting between Avonworth and Northwestern Lehigh on the football field. • This is just Avonworth's second appearance in the PIAA playoffs, going 2-1 overall. In the 2019 Class 2A playoffs, the Antelopes defeated District 10 winner Wilmington in the state semifinals, 33-21, before being crushed by Southern Columbia, 74-7, in their only other PIAA championship appearance. They opened this PIAA postseason with a win over previously undefeated Central Cambria for a fifth straight victory. • This is the seventh PIAA postseason appearance for Northwestern Lehigh and the second time it has reached the PIAA finals after a loss to Belle Vernon a year ago. The loss to the Leopards was the only state playoff game against a WPIAL team. The Tigers have an overall record of 7-6, including five wins over the past two seasons. The other two state playoff wins for Northwestern Lehigh came in 1997 against Bishop McDevitt and in 2002 against Camp Hill Trinity. Starting lineups Avonworth Coach: Duke Johncour Offence QB, 3, Carson Bellinger, 5-10, 170, Jr. RB, 7, Nico Neal, 5-10, 225, Sr. HB, 21, Jackson Krul, 5-9, 185, Jr. HB, 23, Bryce Metz, 6-0, 190, Sun. WR, 4, Luca Neal, 5-10, 190, Jr. WR, 2, Noah Goetz, 6-2, 185, Sr. LT, 74, Peter Bonnet, 6-2, 280, Jr. LG, 64, Tyler Hanny, 5-10, 240, Jr. C, 76, Brad Hines, 5-8, 240, Sun. RG, 78, Harrison McAfee, 5-10, 240, Sun. RT, 54, Mason Metz, 6-1, 220, Sr. Defense DE, 54, Mason Metz, 6-1, 220, Sr. DL, 12, Justin Beck, 6-0, 225, Sr. DL, 74, Peter Bonnet, 6-5, 280, Jr. DE, 88, Marco Arlia, 6-0, 205, Jr. LB, 34, Dimitri Velisaris, 5-6, 160, Sun. LB, 23, Bryce Metz, 6-0, 225, Sun. LB, 7, Nico Neal, 5-10, 225, Sr. CB, 5, Cooper Scharding, 5-10, 180, Jr. CB, 15, Achilles Heinold, 5-9, 160, Sun. S, 4, Luca Neal, 5-10, 190, Jr. S, 13, Billy Onyshko, 5-11, 165, sr. Special teams K, 31, Calder Mahan, 5-8, 140, Sun. P, 54, Mason Metz, 6-1, 220, Sr. Northwestern Lehigh Coach: Josh Snyder Offence QB, 12, Shane Leh, 6-1, 173, Jr.; RB, 4, Eli Zimmerman, 5-8, 160, Sr. FB, 10, Mason Bollinger, 6-2, 186, Jr. WR, 11, Michael Lagowy, 6-0, 151, Sun. HB, 13, Landen Matson, 5-11, 178, Sr. TE, 5, Shane Hulmes, 6-0, 207, Jr. LT, 62, Colton Popp, 6-0, 220, Jr. LG, 64, Jackson Bailey, 5-11, 207, Sr. C, 51, Jeremiah Gornicz, 6-1, 202, sr. RG, 52, Jared Meck, 5-10, 206, sr. RT, 55, Bryer Reichard, 6-4, 240, Sr. Defense DE, 55, Bryer Reichard, 6-4, 240, Sr. NT, 75, Jackson Huber, 5-10, 299, Sr. DE, 52, Jared Meck, 5-10, 206, sr. OLB, 10, Mason Bollinger, 6-2, 186, Jr. LB, 8, Brady Zimmerman, 5-8, 139, Sun. MLB, 5, Shane Hulmes, 6-0, 207, Jr. LB, 21, Josh Wambold, 6-0, 180, Sr. OLB, 13, Landen Matson, 5-11, 178, Sr. CB, 11, Michael Lagowy, 6-0, 151, Sun. CB, 19, Seth Kern, 5-10, 165, Sr. S, 4, Eli Zimmerman, 5-8, 160, Sr. Special teams K/P, 21, Josh Wambold Keywords: Avonworth

