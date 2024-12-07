Sports
Prince Avenue Christian football is heading to the Benz
BOGART Prince Avenue Christian shutout North Cobb Christian, 43-0, to advance to their fifth straight state championship game and they're celebrating like they do every Friday night: with a piece of pie at Fox's Pizza Den.
“It's a great time with our program right now,” head coach Greg Vandagriff said. “We're blessed with great kids and coaches and there's just a lot of good things happening.”
The Wolverines (10-3) rose up early against the Eagles with a scoring battle from senior quarterback Jake Bobo. Bobo suffered a heavy blow shortly afterwards and did not return to the match, but Vandagriff said he will be fine after the weekend.
Senior running back Mac Bradley caught a pass from sophomore quarterback Ben Musser, the other half of the duo that has successfully rotated PACS, to go up 14-0 before Musser hit a wide-open senior tight end Thornton Hester in the end zone. making it 21-0 at halftime.
The Wolverines just kept driving after that.
Sophomore running back Andrew Beard also did not return in the second half, but Vandagriff again said he will be good after the weekend. Anyone who was sent out was only as a precaution, especially with the big game only 12 days away.
Musser scored on his own in the third quarter and senior running back Kyler Giddens faked a PAT but barely crossed the line to add another two.
Musser was also injured, but returned to play. But not before senior wide receiver/cornerback Brody Rogers took a shot at quarterback. Vandagriff called him emergency aid. Almost like the backup backup, you might say, because you never expect both of your quarterbacks to be out… but hey, it happens.
Rogers, without gloves, took off for a 30-yard dash to the 4-yard line on his very first play.
“We always have to be ready,” Rogers said. “We don't really practice that, but it's part of the game. It's part of the job. And it was great. But at the end of the day it's just football. You get used to it, you just play the game and you don't really have to worry about the situation to think.”
Senior defensive lineman and recent Georgia Tech signee Christian Garrett capped the night with a touchdown in the final 37 seconds of the third quarter. North Cobb answered nothing during the running clock of the fourth quarter.
“WE'RE GOING TO THE Benz,” sophomore wide receiver Hudson Hill shouted into my cell phone. “We're going to the Benz. That feels good. It's just a big ring ceremony here, baby. … Tonight was incredibly electric, like there was so much electricity in that game, it felt Good. Oh, I'm so happy. I'm so freezing, like I just want to get in there, but I'm so hype.”
It's worth noting that it was 29 degrees by the time the game ended.
Prince Avenue Christian has won three state titles since 2020 and is the 2022 And 2023 defending Class A-Division I champions. Even with their senior class gone, their current sophomore class, which Hill adamantly called “dawgs,” is stacked. There is potential for even more state title trips in the future. But first they have to get through this. Lucky number five.
The Wolverines will take on Hebron Christian in a heated rematch on Wednesday, December 18 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The kick-off is at 1 p.m. The Wolverines have an 11-1 record over HCA after the season's narrow win, 34-31. collected this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onlineathens.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/12/06/prince-avenue-christian-football-is-bound-for-the-benz/76527442007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SMU and Clemson ready for 20th ACC Football Championship Game
- Donald Trump urges the United States to act in Syria: “Let it happen”
- PM Modi to address BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav today
- Lekha Washington on her relationship with Imran Khan
- Xi Jinping and the fight against poverty
- Jokowi wants to join Gerindra? Dasco: We haven't prepared anything yet
- How to watch IND-U19 vs BAN-U19 live TV broadcast and streaming today?
- The search for the man who shot the CEO in New York continues BBC News
- Erdogan calls for rapid settlement in Syria
- Trump's latest merchandise pitch: $199 perfume and cologne
- Mike Tyson sued in UK for allegedly breaking promotional contract for fight with Jake Paul
- Revealed: the tech bosses who invested $394.1 million in the US election – and how they compare to Elon Musk | American political financing