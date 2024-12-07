BOGART Prince Avenue Christian shutout North Cobb Christian, 43-0, to advance to their fifth straight state championship game and they're celebrating like they do every Friday night: with a piece of pie at Fox's Pizza Den.

“It's a great time with our program right now,” head coach Greg Vandagriff said. “We're blessed with great kids and coaches and there's just a lot of good things happening.”

The Wolverines (10-3) rose up early against the Eagles with a scoring battle from senior quarterback Jake Bobo. Bobo suffered a heavy blow shortly afterwards and did not return to the match, but Vandagriff said he will be fine after the weekend.

Senior running back Mac Bradley caught a pass from sophomore quarterback Ben Musser, the other half of the duo that has successfully rotated PACS, to go up 14-0 before Musser hit a wide-open senior tight end Thornton Hester in the end zone. making it 21-0 at halftime.

The Wolverines just kept driving after that.

Sophomore running back Andrew Beard also did not return in the second half, but Vandagriff again said he will be good after the weekend. Anyone who was sent out was only as a precaution, especially with the big game only 12 days away.

Musser scored on his own in the third quarter and senior running back Kyler Giddens faked a PAT but barely crossed the line to add another two.

Musser was also injured, but returned to play. But not before senior wide receiver/cornerback Brody Rogers took a shot at quarterback. Vandagriff called him emergency aid. Almost like the backup backup, you might say, because you never expect both of your quarterbacks to be out… but hey, it happens.

Rogers, without gloves, took off for a 30-yard dash to the 4-yard line on his very first play.

“We always have to be ready,” Rogers said. “We don't really practice that, but it's part of the game. It's part of the job. And it was great. But at the end of the day it's just football. You get used to it, you just play the game and you don't really have to worry about the situation to think.”

Senior defensive lineman and recent Georgia Tech signee Christian Garrett capped the night with a touchdown in the final 37 seconds of the third quarter. North Cobb answered nothing during the running clock of the fourth quarter.

“WE'RE GOING TO THE Benz,” sophomore wide receiver Hudson Hill shouted into my cell phone. “We're going to the Benz. That feels good. It's just a big ring ceremony here, baby. … Tonight was incredibly electric, like there was so much electricity in that game, it felt Good. Oh, I'm so happy. I'm so freezing, like I just want to get in there, but I'm so hype.”

It's worth noting that it was 29 degrees by the time the game ended.

Prince Avenue Christian has won three state titles since 2020 and is the 2022 And 2023 defending Class A-Division I champions. Even with their senior class gone, their current sophomore class, which Hill adamantly called “dawgs,” is stacked. There is potential for even more state title trips in the future. But first they have to get through this. Lucky number five.

The Wolverines will take on Hebron Christian in a heated rematch on Wednesday, December 18 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The kick-off is at 1 p.m. The Wolverines have an 11-1 record over HCA after the season's narrow win, 34-31. collected this year.