Judy Murray says tennis chiefs have squandered Andy's legacy





In an exclusive interview with The Herald, Ms Murray said: A lot of people thought it was the Nimbys who stopped it, but I must emphasize that was absolutely not the case. I worked on this for twelve years and spent a fortune. I am absolutely devastated and have not been given the support of those responsible for delivering both tennis and sport in Scotland. Read the full interview There was only apathy and lack of cooperation and far too many obstacles placed in our way. Almost as if they were kicking the can across the road to make things as difficult as possible for us. From the time I volunteered at our local club, I had spent most of my adult life trying to grow tennis in Scotland. It will always be a great source of disappointment to me that this did not happen. But building something like this must be the job of the Scottish Government and the sport's governing body. I have no confidence whatsoever in the management of Tennis Scotland and that is a major reason for me not to get involved in anything else in Scotland. She now plans to focus on her work at the UK Lawn Tennis Association in international community initiatives for women and minorities. She added: The Tennis Center wasn't about finding another Andy; it was all about community sport. That's absolutely where we're embedded. With Andy and Jamie, it was never about trying to make them champions. But they are a good example of everything that is possible. They came from a small Scottish village; an ordinary family and a state school. A spokesperson for Tennis Scotland said: We fully agree with the need to make the most of Andy and Jamie's incredible performances. That's why we've managed to grow participation and club membership to record levels, bringing more competitions than ever to Scotland and many new facilities. As these statistics prove, Scottish tennis, together with our partners, is experiencing a period of unprecedented growth. We opened two new indoor centers this year, with a third on the way, and renewed 160 courts in public parks. The Tennis Scotland team will continue to work tirelessly to grow our sport.

