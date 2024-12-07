In table tennis, Europe challenges Chinese dominance DW 12/07/2024

In table tennis, China has been the undisputed number one for decades, a success that has been complemented to some extent by regional neighbors. But now the rest of the world, led by Europe, is looking to catch up to really take the sport to the next level and increase its popularity on all continents.

“Historically, table tennis has been seen as an Asian-dominated sport, largely due to China's continued excellence and its deep cultural connection to the game,” Steve Dainton, CEO of World Table Tennis (WTT), told DW.

Challenging China and changing this perception will not be easy.

The country's love affair with the sport began in 1959, when Rong Guotuan won the world championships in Dortmund, Germany, and became a national sensation. Two years later, China hosted the event. Since ping pong entered the Olympic Games in 1988, the country has won more medals than the rest of the world combined. After the 2008 Games in Beijing, when the host country managed to win a podium competition, winning gold, silver and bronze in both the men's and women's events, the rules were changed so that each country could only enter two athletes.

“There is a deep-rooted culture and infrastructure around the sport, with systematic training programs and a strong pipeline for identifying and developing talent from an early age,” Dainton said.

“Chinese players benefit from world-class training facilities and a high level of competition, even domestically,” he added. “In addition, they are motivated by enormous national pride in maintaining this legacy, which has produced several generations of highly skilled players.”

Egyptian Omar Assar believes playing against the Chinese is an opportunity to learn from the best Image: Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo/photo alliance

Learning from China

Still, China's dominance, epitomized by Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, the number one male and female WTT players respectively, can help others as it sets clear standards and a roadmap to success.

“China has always set the bar high in table tennis, especially in terms of their training intensity and dedication to perfecting every aspect of the game,” Omar Assar, a Germany-based Egyptian player, told DW. The world number 20 lost to Wang and Sun in the mixed doubles at the Olympic Games in Paris.

“Every match against China's top players feels like an intense learning opportunity. They bring so much precision and discipline to the table, which pushes me to take my own game to the next level.”

Despite Assar's loss, there were other signs of progress for the rest of the world at the 2024 Olympics. While China took all five gold medals, Wang was defeated in the men's singles by Sweden's Truls Moregardh.

Sofia Polcanova believes table tennis programs in Europe can build on China's approach to the game Image: Eva Manhart/APA/picturedesk.com/picture alliance

Long-term goals

However, there is no shortcut to success, as Sofia Polcanova, one of only two non-Asian women in December's top fifteen (China has the top five), knows well.

“From observing the precision and discipline in Asian table tennis, especially China, we can draw a lot from building programs here,” Polcanova, who was born in Moldova but represents Austria, told DW.

Following China's lead in making tables readily available in schools and cities is just a start. “For Europe, I believe there is potential to emphasize youth development even more, to ensure that young players are exposed to international competition early,” said Polcanova, 2022 European champion.

In addition to the example of China and its long history and culture, technology can also help.

“Young players and coaches now have access to endless online resources, training sessions, match footage and strategies on platforms like YouTube,” Patrick Franziska, a German player ranked 12th in the men's rankings, told DW.

More accessibility also means more talented players.

“It allows them to study, learn and improve faster. With more and more young players participating and more people enjoying the sport, I think European table tennis will only go from strength to strength.”

Competition brings fans

There may be 1.4 billion people in China, but bosses believe more competition would help boost the sport's popularity in more corners of the world.

“When athletes from different regions achieve international success, it resonates strongly with fans beyond their home markets and helps build the sport's profile in those areas,” Dainton said.

He pointed out that in October 2024, more than 40,000 people attended a tournament in the French city of Montpellier, helped by local hero Felix Lebrun who defeated Chinese stars Xiang Peng and top seed Lin Shidong on his way to the title.

“I believe that a stronger European presence in the sport will not only increase its popularity in the region, but also strengthen the sport's status as a truly global game,” Dainton added.

Germany has been the most successful European country in terms of Olympic medals won. Franziska won silver at Tokyo 2020.

“Table tennis has always been popular in Germany, partly because of the country's strong heritage in the sport,” Franziska, inspired by legendary German player Timo Boll, told DW.

“He [Boll] was often seen as China's main rival, creating an exciting dynamic for fans. Seeing European players competing with the best and bringing home medals helps fuel that growth.”

With more success, people like Lebrun, Franziska and others hope to inspire the next generation and take the sport to new heights.

