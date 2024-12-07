Sports
In table tennis, Europe challenges Chinese dominance DW 12/07/2024
In table tennis, China has been the undisputed number one for decades, a success that has been complemented to some extent by regional neighbors. But now the rest of the world, led by Europe, is looking to catch up to really take the sport to the next level and increase its popularity on all continents.
“Historically, table tennis has been seen as an Asian-dominated sport, largely due to China's continued excellence and its deep cultural connection to the game,” Steve Dainton, CEO of World Table Tennis (WTT), told DW.
Challenging China and changing this perception will not be easy.
The country's love affair with the sport began in 1959, when Rong Guotuan won the world championships in Dortmund, Germany, and became a national sensation. Two years later, China hosted the event. Since ping pong entered the Olympic Games in 1988, the country has won more medals than the rest of the world combined. After the 2008 Games in Beijing, when the host country managed to win a podium competition, winning gold, silver and bronze in both the men's and women's events, the rules were changed so that each country could only enter two athletes.
“There is a deep-rooted culture and infrastructure around the sport, with systematic training programs and a strong pipeline for identifying and developing talent from an early age,” Dainton said.
“Chinese players benefit from world-class training facilities and a high level of competition, even domestically,” he added. “In addition, they are motivated by enormous national pride in maintaining this legacy, which has produced several generations of highly skilled players.”
Learning from China
Still, China's dominance, epitomized by Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, the number one male and female WTT players respectively, can help others as it sets clear standards and a roadmap to success.
“China has always set the bar high in table tennis, especially in terms of their training intensity and dedication to perfecting every aspect of the game,” Omar Assar, a Germany-based Egyptian player, told DW. The world number 20 lost to Wang and Sun in the mixed doubles at the Olympic Games in Paris.
“Every match against China's top players feels like an intense learning opportunity. They bring so much precision and discipline to the table, which pushes me to take my own game to the next level.”
Despite Assar's loss, there were other signs of progress for the rest of the world at the 2024 Olympics. While China took all five gold medals, Wang was defeated in the men's singles by Sweden's Truls Moregardh.
Long-term goals
However, there is no shortcut to success, as Sofia Polcanova, one of only two non-Asian women in December's top fifteen (China has the top five), knows well.
“From observing the precision and discipline in Asian table tennis, especially China, we can draw a lot from building programs here,” Polcanova, who was born in Moldova but represents Austria, told DW.
Following China's lead in making tables readily available in schools and cities is just a start. “For Europe, I believe there is potential to emphasize youth development even more, to ensure that young players are exposed to international competition early,” said Polcanova, 2022 European champion.
In addition to the example of China and its long history and culture, technology can also help.
“Young players and coaches now have access to endless online resources, training sessions, match footage and strategies on platforms like YouTube,” Patrick Franziska, a German player ranked 12th in the men's rankings, told DW.
More accessibility also means more talented players.
“It allows them to study, learn and improve faster. With more and more young players participating and more people enjoying the sport, I think European table tennis will only go from strength to strength.”
Competition brings fans
There may be 1.4 billion people in China, but bosses believe more competition would help boost the sport's popularity in more corners of the world.
“When athletes from different regions achieve international success, it resonates strongly with fans beyond their home markets and helps build the sport's profile in those areas,” Dainton said.
He pointed out that in October 2024, more than 40,000 people attended a tournament in the French city of Montpellier, helped by local hero Felix Lebrun who defeated Chinese stars Xiang Peng and top seed Lin Shidong on his way to the title.
“I believe that a stronger European presence in the sport will not only increase its popularity in the region, but also strengthen the sport's status as a truly global game,” Dainton added.
Germany has been the most successful European country in terms of Olympic medals won. Franziska won silver at Tokyo 2020.
“Table tennis has always been popular in Germany, partly because of the country's strong heritage in the sport,” Franziska, inspired by legendary German player Timo Boll, told DW.
“He [Boll] was often seen as China's main rival, creating an exciting dynamic for fans. Seeing European players competing with the best and bringing home medals helps fuel that growth.”
With more success, people like Lebrun, Franziska and others hope to inspire the next generation and take the sport to new heights.
Edited by: Jonathan Harding
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/in-table-tennis-europe-challenges-chinas-dominance/a-70968135
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SMU and Clemson ready for 20th ACC Football Championship Game
- Donald Trump urges the United States to act in Syria: “Let it happen”
- PM Modi to address BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav today
- Lekha Washington on her relationship with Imran Khan
- Xi Jinping and the fight against poverty
- Jokowi wants to join Gerindra? Dasco: We haven't prepared anything yet
- How to watch IND-U19 vs BAN-U19 live TV broadcast and streaming today?
- The search for the man who shot the CEO in New York continues BBC News
- Erdogan calls for rapid settlement in Syria
- Trump's latest merchandise pitch: $199 perfume and cologne
- Mike Tyson sued in UK for allegedly breaking promotional contract for fight with Jake Paul
- Revealed: the tech bosses who invested $394.1 million in the US election – and how they compare to Elon Musk | American political financing