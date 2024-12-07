SMU and Clemson ready for 20th ACC Football Championship Game

CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference's top two teams No. 8 SMU and No. 17 Clemson will face off in the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. This is the fifteenth time in the past sixteen years that the game has been held in primetime.

Purchase tickets and premium hospitality options today

Tickets for the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets in the following ways:

New this year are several premium hospitality options, including a full-service package with on-field seating in The Vault, and on-field experiences both before and after the match.

Fans interested in purchasing or learning more about this exclusive offer can visit the ACC Football Championship page. Click here.

This is SMU's first trip to the ACC Football Championship Game after joining the league on July 1, 2024. SMU is the first football team to reach the ACC Football Championship Game in the conference's inaugural season. The Mustangs will be the 14th ACC program to play in the championship game since the first title game in 2005.

The Mustangs enter the championship game as one of only six Power 4 teams (plus Notre Dame) with one or a loss this season. In their first year in the ACC, the Mustangs went 11-1 overall and 8-0 in the ACC.

SMU, which has nine wins over Power 4 teams this season, has won nine straight games in the championship game on Saturday and is 5-0 in games away from their home stadium this year.

It is the Tigers' 10th appearance in the ACC Football Championship Game with their final trip in 2022. The ten appearances in the championship games are the most of any ACC team, with the next highest being Florida State and Virginia Tech with six appearances each.

Clemson will be looking for its 22nd ACC Football Championship title and seeking its ninth victory in the ACC Championship Game. Since the championship games began in 2005, the Tigers have won the ACC Football Championship Game in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

The Tigers have an overall record of 8-1 in the ACC Championship Game, including an 8-0 record in their last eight appearances from 2011-2022 after losing their ACC Championship Game debut in 2009.

Clemson enters the championship game at 9-3 overall and 7-1 in ACC play. The Tigers have seven wins over Power 4 teams and were one of only six Power 4 teams with one loss or fewer in conference play during the regular season.

The championship game will be the first-ever meeting between SMU and Clemson on the football field. The Mustangs will also be the eighth different opponent Clemson faces in at least one of the Tigers 10 all-time ACC Championship Game appearances, joining Virginia Tech (two), North Carolina (two), Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, Virginia and Notre Dame.

The ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on highest regular season winning percentage for the second year in a row.

This year marks the first of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. The new format includes the five highest-ranked conference champions plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, as determined by the CFP selection committee.

Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, has been the site of 13 of the last 14 ACC Football Championship Games. In 2018, the ACC, Charlotte Sports Foundation and Carolina Panthers announced a 10-year agreement to host the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte through the 2030 season.

With the exception of the 2020 game, which had limited attendance due to the pandemic, the ACC Football Championship Games played at Bank of America Stadium had an average attendance of nearly 70,000 fans. The game attendance record is 74,514 for the 2015 Clemson-North Carolina game, which also set an attendance record for Bank of America Stadium at the time.

The ACC Champion has appeared in the National Championship Game or the College Football Playoff in eight of the past 11 seasons, with two teams making the playoffs in 2020. The ACC has won the second-most national titles since the CFP started in 2014 and is one of only two conferences with a winning percentage of .500 or better in the playoffs. The ACC has had three different teams reach the CFP: Clemson (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Florida State (2014) and Notre Dame (2020), which competed as full ACC members in 2020.

The Vault is a premium hospitality package that immerses fans in the middle of the action.

This all-inclusive package ensures dedicated fans have everything they need on game day, through the post-match trophy celebration on the Bank of America Stadium field. Fans will enjoy luxury pitch seating, access to an air-conditioned lounge and a wide choice of food and drinks. The Vault is located directly behind the SMU sideline, allowing fans of all ages to experience the action up close.

The Vault hospitality package features include coach transportation to Bank of America Stadium as part of the team police escort caravan on game day, a pre-match field experience where teams take the field just minutes before kickoff, and an exclusive opportunity to participate in the postgame. trophy celebration.

Click here for more information and to purchase The Vault seats.

Pregame field experience

Experience the thrill of the game like never before! Open to fans of all ages and teams, our pregame on-court experience offers an incredible opportunity to get an up-close look at warm-ups with exclusive on-field passes. Imagine being right on the field, just steps away from your favorite players as they prepare for the ACC Football Championship Game. Don't miss this unforgettable moment! The experience begins as soon as the gates open and lasts until approximately 25 minutes before kick-off.In addition to purchasing this experience, you must also have a valid game ticket.

Click here for more information and to purchase a Pregame Field Experience.

Trophy presentation after the Field Experience match

What better way to enjoy your team's championship victory than being on the field as they lift the ACC Football Championship trophy? The Postgame Trophy Presentation Field Experience gives fans exclusive access to the field along with authentic team-issued championship gear during the unforgettable postgame celebration.

Be sure to select your team when purchasing as this incredible experience is designed specifically for fans of the winning team. For example, if you purchase a pass for team A, but team B comes out on top, your purchase will be fully refunded after the match.In addition to purchasing this experience, you must also have a valid game day ticket.

Other exciting offers for fans

In addition to the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game, ACC fans of all ages can participate in weekend festivities including Fan Fest, which will take place in downtown Charlotte at Romare Bearden Park on Friday, December 6 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM ET and Saturday. , December 7, 10am – 7pm ET. Free and open to the public, fans can enjoy pre-game fun with ACC mascot appearances, tailgate games, giveaways and more!

Fan Fest is the premier destination in downtown Charlotte on Friday and Saturday leading up to the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game. Enjoy the excitement of other championship games on our LED screens, along with a beer garden and a variety of food trucks.

Located just steps away from Bank of America Stadium at Romare Bearden Park, Fan Fest offers pregame fun for fans of all ages!

ACC fans of all ages will find plenty to do, including: