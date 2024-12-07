Meet the 2024 All-Area Girls' Tennis Coach of the Year: Alex Amatyleon | Sport

Click here to subscribe.

Staff Writer Joey Wright

spoke with Mahomet-Seymour girls tennis coach Alex Amatyleon for insight into how the Bulldogs maintain success in the Apollo Conference and beyond. Why he's Coach of the Year Home field advantage has been king for the Bulldogs the past two seasons, both of which ended with Mahomet-Seymour claiming Class 2A sectional plaques. Eliza Agate qualified for the Class 2A singles state finals, while the Bulldogs doubles teams of Elana Religioso and Haley Reed and Holland Martin and Adella Bird did the same. The Amatyleon squad won all 17 regular-season games and has not dropped a home game on the new courts since opening ahead of the 2023 season.

How would you describe the 2024 season?

The girls tennis team was a very special team. I couldn't have predicted that we would have gone 17-0, won the Apollo Conference championship for the first time and won sectionals for the second time, back to back years. We had quite a few girls finish undefeated in singles. And then we also went to state with two doubles teams and one singles and we finished, I think, tied for 12th on the state list, which is by far our best ever.

So yes, a special team, a great team. I knew it would be special. Too bad it's over, but it was a nice ride.

What do these milestones mean for you as a coach?

The Apollo Conference was something we had been looking at for a number of years. We really looked up to the Mattoon program, who had won quite a few back-to-back titles, so it was very special to beat them in the last few games to secure the championship. Sectionals, you don't always start the season trying to win sectionals, but as the year went on and our girls kept getting better, it became clear that it was possible.

We ended up pairing Danville together, and Danville has a great team. I respect their coach a lot. I look up to her, and to be able to draw them and win on a tiebreaker, I'm glad I was on this side of victory this time. And then it was also a first for us to send three entries to the state. As a program, I have always said in the past that we would get there. Were almost there. Well, I think we've finally arrived. The goal is to maintain that high level of consistency as you continue to graduate seniors, you have to continue to develop the younger players a little bit. That is the biggest challenge.

How do you, as a coach, go about maintaining that culture?

We practice for almost two and a half hours every day. And if you go to competitions, you of course also add a few hours of extra travel. The biggest part, at least for the girls on my team, is that they like to compete and they like to win, but it's all about the dinners afterwards. All about the food and then the ice cream at Culvers or Dairy Queen.

How rewarding is it to give your players a foundation for a lifelong sport, no matter what level they play at after high school?

I'm 57 and still play quite competitively. So these kids, even though when they graduate, I have one girl who's going to play for Illinois Wesleyan. She's the second girl in my program to play in college. My daughter was the first last year, she is at Olivet Nazarene. It is certainly possible to see them continuing to play at the college level or perhaps just for recreation for the next 60 years.

How big of a deal has the addition of new courts near the high school been for the program over the past two seasons?

(Before they opened) it was actually pretty terrible. We had to wait until four o'clock, we waited for a school bus, which did not always come. And then we drove to Urbana, to (Illini Grove) and we played there for about an hour and a half, and drove back for a half hour, so we lost quite a bit of practice time. This is much, much better, I'm sure. And we haven't had any home games in the past seven years. So now we have home games… out of 17 (games this season), I think we had maybe 11 or 12 home games. Right now on the girls side we are currently undefeated at home. We have not lost since the arrival of the court.

How do you manage coaching with family and work responsibilities outside of tennis?

Tennis has been part of my life for fifty years. I love tennis, I love coaching the kids, I look forward to every training, every match. So getting there at 3:15 pm, a little early and having everything ready, is not a chore at all. It's a lot of fun.

How does tennis fit into a strong sports culture at Mahomet-Seymour?

Mahomet-Seymour, I think, generally has some pretty strong sports teams across the board. The volleyball team just won the state championship, well done to coach (Stan) Bergman. It's just an obligation that the children also have. For programs to succeed the kids have to really love that sport and if they love the sport they will play that sport in the off season even if I'm not there they still play. And so when you get that kind of dedication from those kids to play for thousands of hours, it makes our job a lot easier.

Has the recent success of the program made it easier to get children into the program?

I used to say that we always stood next to the totem pole. I think we're on the totem pole now, but maybe still at the bottom. So tennis is not a sport where people go, oh, wow, right. However, we get a fantastic crowd every home game, and the parents do a great job traveling with us to the away games. But I think the fact that where the courts are, people can see us every day, driving up and down. I think as the program gets stronger, the kids will enjoy the sport. They will talk to their friends. Maybe they'll join us instead of other sports, and that's how you build the program. But my goal is to make sure they have a good high school experience.

Was there a moment where it clicked that 2024 could be a successful season?

I knew we had a good team, but our first game was against Mt. Zion, and I love their coach and their program. And we went to Mount Zion and we beat them 8-1, which was surprising because they have a really good team. When I saw that, I knew we had a chance at a strong record. But it wasn't until we beat Mattoon and Champaign Central, who we had never beaten before, that we beat them 8-1. That's when I knew we had something special to do.