Jim Zebrowski named Kansas football offensive coordinator





Football

7-12-2024 12:00:00

LAWRENCE, Kan. Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold announced this on Saturday Jim Zebrowski has been elevated to offensive coordinator. Zebrowski previously served as co-offensive coordinator for the 2024 season. “Jim and I have worked together for over a decade and he has a deep knowledge of the game and our offense,” said head coach Lance Leipold said. “Jim has been instrumental in our success and will continue to move our program forward. He is a quality mentor to our student-athletes and is proud to be a Jayhawk.” Zebrowski has served on Leipold's staff for the past seven seasons, with their connection dating back to Zebrowski joining Leipold as an assistant coach at UW-Whitewater in 2007. Zebrowski came to Kansas in 2021, initially as quarterbacks coach, before being promoted to Co-Offensive Coordinator in 2023 and Offensive Coordinator in 2024. “I am grateful to Coach Leipold and the University of Kansas for the opportunity to serve as offensive coordinator,” Zebrowski said. “I am so excited about this opportunity to continue working with our staff to develop our student-athletes and advance the Kansas football program. Let's go, Rock Chalk!” In his role, Zebrowski has coached quarterbacks Milestone Daniels And Jason Boon to breakout campaigns, when Kansas achieved bowl eligibility for just the second time in program history in consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, Zebrowski was Kansas' nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football. This past season, Zebrowski coached Daniels back from injury as the redshirt junior completed 171 of 300 passes for 2,454 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 439 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Kansas' offense carried the Jayhawks to three straight wins over ranked opponents for the first time in Kansas football history and surpassed the 500-yard mark in total offense three times in 2024. Kansas also led the Big 12 Conference in third down conversions at 52.4%. Following the 2024 season, Daniels was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Comeback Player of the Year Award and six Jayhawks on offense earned All-Big 12 recognition. Daniels was also named the Big 12 Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year. In 2023, Zebrowski's leadership helped Bean step into the starting role after Daniels' injury, as Bean led Kansas to a signature win over No. 6 Oklahoma and road victories at Iowa State and Cincinnati. Kansas' offense passed for 2,672 yards this season, along with 18 touchdowns and a passing efficiency of 163.2, which ranked second in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. In 2022, Zebrowski guided Daniels to a breakout campaign and Second Team All-Big 12 honors. During the season, Daniels threw for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns on 152 of 230 with an overall QBR of 90.0, leading all of college football . In the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Arkansas, Daniels went 37 of 55 for 544 yards, setting the school record for passing yards in a single game. Daniels' six passing touchdowns also set a Liberty Bowl record. Daniels was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year entering the 2023 season. Zebrowski served as coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater under Leipold from 2007 to 2009. During his tenure, the Warhawks went 42-3 and advanced to the Division III title game each year, winning twice. Zebrowski was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year and FootballScoop.com Division III Coordinator of the Year in 2009. Zebrowski also served on Leipold's staff at Buffalo from 2017-2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kuathletics.com/news/2024/12/7/jim-zebrowski-named-kansas-football-offensive-coordinator.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos