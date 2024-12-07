A look into Nvidia's takeover of the world of AI

There are two reasons to write a business book: according to Brad Stoneauthor of 'The Everything Store'. You write a thriller or a manual.

In 'The Nvidia Way', veteran technology journalist Tae Kim manages to do both.

Kim charts Nvidia's unlikely rise from an upstart three-person graphics chip startup of the 1990s, one among countless others in a crowded and cutthroat field, to the largest and most influential computer company in the world.

Nvidia's founder Jensen Huang has transformed his company from a scrappy tech start-up to sometimes the most valuable company in the world. AP

Kim also explains the reasons for Nvidia's success. It wasn't just that they had talented leaders, good timing or leading technology.

Nvidia has succeeded because it cultivates a unique culture of excellence that it calls “The Nvidia Way.”

At the center of this story is CEO Jensen Huang, described by an employee in the book as an extremely persuasive and extremely hardworking leader, who has led the company and shaped its culture since its founding in 1993.

Huang is one of the longest-tenured CEOs in the tech industry and one of the few founders still in charge.

As Kim readily admits, the Nvidia Way is really the Jensen Way. He determines the culture.

What is the Nvidia way? Hire the best people first.

When in doubt, choose raw talent over experience. Second, reward performance and reward your best people very well. Third, continually demand excellence and accountability from everyone, starting at the top.

Huang is a Taiwanese immigrant of humble origins who excelled in math and table tennis and graduated from high school at the age of 16.

The H100 chips that made Nvidia a trillion-dollar company. A new book delves deeply into the story behind the tech giant. Bloomberg via Getty Images

He later befriended Nvidia's other co-founders Curtis Priem, who also started programming computers in high school, and Chris Malachowsky, who realized halfway through his MCAT exam that he didn't want to be a doctor, in the close-knit community of Silicon Valley.

Over countless cups of coffee at a neighborhood Dennys, they convinced each other to quit their jobs and start a new business. Huang was CEO from day one.

Priem and Malachowsky are interesting figures, and we get to know them a bit, but if the Nvidia story was the Avengers, Huang is Iron Man, the star of the show.

Nvidia controls more than 90% of the chips needed to run most AI programming. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nvidia launched at the perfect time, Kim says. In 1993, demand for graphics chips for video games like “Doom” exploded.

But despite favorable market conditions, Nvidia's first chip, the NV1, was a flop.

No one goes to the store to buy a Swiss Army knife. It's something you get at Christmas. Huang later talked about the product, which was fatally over-engineered.

When we were younger, we were bad at a lot of things,” Huang says, adding that Nvidia might have done better if he had simply not been around for the first five years.

Nvidia founder Huang is known as a big fan of 'Star Trek'.

A new chip, the RIVA 128, saved the company. Nvidia even made a modest profit in its first year. This success would be short-lived.

The next half decade was marked by both great victories and great setbacks. Building a business is a new skill, Huang admits.

Nvidia often took a back seat early on. Designing and launching a graphics card took more than a year, but chip buyers updated their PC lineups every six months, meaning no company could ever stay at the top.

Huang's solution: we will fundamentally restructure the engineering department to align with innovation cycles. This decision changed the chip industry as every other competitor was forced to keep pace or die.

Employees at the Voyager Park and Walkway at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Huang calls this moving at the speed of light, the theoretical limit of how fast something can travel, to win. He was a “Star Trek” fan and was talked out of calling this culture of speed the much geekier Mycelium Spore Drive.

After a few years, Nvidia started to gain momentum, going public in 1999 and subsequently winning the contract for Microsoft's first Xbox.

Later, Nvidia captured 85% of Apple's entire computer lineup.

As the company became more successful, Huang became obsessed with “The Innovator's Dilemma,” a concept coined by Professor Clayton Christensen that describes how incumbents are often disrupted by more agile upstarts.

In 1999, Nvidia scored a major coup when it won the contract for Microsoft's first Xbox. AP

Huang's fear of being disturbed drives him. The only thing that has a longer shelf life than our products is sushi, he likes to joke. That's why he favors erasable whiteboards, which represent the belief that a successful idea, no matter how brilliant, must eventually be erased and a new idea must follow its pace.

Nvidia's first real killer product was the graphics processing unit, or GPU, which was launched in 2003.

The GPU changed market perception by putting the GPU (the graphics engine) on par with a better known CPU or central processing unit. This was more than marketing hyperbole.

The new class of chips were programmable, which meant they could be used for countless applications.

Huang, center, with Nvidia co-founders Curtis Priem (l) and Chris Malachowsky. Nvidia

At first, Nvidia had no idea how versatile the GPU really was. Basically the modern GPU, which we kind of bumped into, says Nvidia scientist David Kirk.

It turned out that super-powerful graphics engines were great for other types of computation, including the emerging field of AI research. Academics are even touting Nvidia's GPU for creating a level playing field in research by democratizing computing power.

Huang recognized the potential of AI early on, stating in 2012: We must consider this work our highest priority.

To make the GPUs easy to program for non-graphics users, Nvidia created a software interface known as CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture).

Over time, CUDA became the company's greatest asset. Once you get used to programming chips in one environment, you'll never want to leave.

“The Nvidia Way” was written by Tae Kim.

Kim charts Nvidia's unlikely rise from a start-up three-person company with 1990s graphics chips to one of the largest and most influential computer companies in the world. Helena Hong

Nvidia also began aggressively cultivating AI researchers through grants, joint ventures and partnerships with academia. This decades-long effort has helped effectively create a market for its GPUs.

As Nvidia grew, they remained vigilant against corporate bloat and inertia that are killing businesses. Huang hates corporate hierarchy. You want a company that is as large as necessary to do the job well, but as small as possible.

For him, the goal is to have a Vulcan mind-meld (another “Star Trek” reference) with his people, where people can share and anticipate each other's thoughts.

Kim's book gives readers the impression that the AI ​​era is just beginning. Nvidia, in turn, thinks the entire data center market, which is largely made up of CPUs, will have to transition to GPUs, which represent more than a trillion dollars in chip purchases.

Nvidia exceeds analyst expectations by billions of dollars every quarter and is poised to go from strength to strength under Huang's leadership. via REUTERS

The “big bang” for Nvidia came in 2023, shortly after the release of ChatGPT, when the company exceeded its revenue expectations by a whopping $4 billion.

For some, Nvidia's meteoric rise to the world's largest company came as a shock.

To anyone paying attention, Kim argues, their ultimate success should have been obvious.

It's Jensen's personal will that shaped Nvidia, Kim says, wondering what happens if he and the company part ways. That question remains unanswered. For now, Nvidia sits untouchable atop the mountain, surrounded by a cultural moat that few can traverse.

Alex Tapscott is the author of Web3: Charting the Internet's Next Economic and Cultural Frontier and managing director of the Digital Asset Group, a division of Ninepoint Partners LP