Ravi Ashwin review, Australia v India, Mitchell Starc wicket, Adelaide, second test, Michael Vaughan, reaction





Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has produced a candidate for the worst review of all time after coming up with a howler in Adelaide. Watch every ball of Australia vs India LIVE and ad-free while playing in 4K on Kayo | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australian superstar left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc trapped Ashwin perpendicular LBW on the first day of the second Test and the finger went straight up. But in comical scenes, Ashwin sent it upstairs and replays confirmed that it threw into the line, hit into the line and fired into middle stump. That's one of the best reviews I've seen, former England captain Michael Vaughan said sarcastically on the Fox Cricket commentary. It may have gone under. He missed it by inches, it's fast, it's got length, a late form, and with that form we've seen it so many times now in Test match cricket, especially with the pink ball. Mark Waugh described it as the ball of the century during the inning break as India finished all out for 180. SHIELD WRAP: Konstas turns up the pressure on Aussies as young gun pushes the Test Case again ULTIMATE LEVELLER: Starc young guns sled backfires in wild first ball scene DEMORALIZING: Cruel twist blows up cult heroes' perfect 516-day moment < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Starc sends Jaiswal away with FIRST BALL! | 01:12 NOPE: Ex-Aussie player slams Indian over bullshit Hazlewood conspiracy theory SOMEONE DIDN'T PAY THE BILLS: Adelaide Test grinds to a halt in bizarre scenes The review set social media ablaze, with many onlookers agreeing with Vaughan and eviscerating Ashwin.

