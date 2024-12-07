Texan on holiday experiences good medals at Senior Games | Local

FAIRBANKS Al Swanson first heard about the Alaska International Senior Games last year while visiting family in Fairbanks.
At that point it was too late for Swanson to register to compete in the 2015 Games, but the 58-year-old from Greenville, Texas made sure he returned this year.
I put it in my agenda. So we timed our vacation so we could come here so I could play in the Senior Games, Swanson said during a break in doubles table tennis on Sunday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center.
“I have played horseshoes, cycling, disc golf and three different table tennis events,” Swanson continued. It was 103 degrees in Dallas when I left. I came here and during the day it's in the high 60s. It's like heaven.
Swanson, who first heard of the games when he saw a banner for them at Pioneer Park last August, had medaled in every event he had competed in during his first Senior Games that started Sunday. He won gold in the 55-59 age group for horseshoes, disc golf and men's singles table tennis. He added bronze medals in the 10 kilometer cycling race and a table tennis event in random doubles.
I'm retiring in March, so I'll be a lot more flexible, Swanson said about returning for the games in the future. You don't have to worry about taking a vacation. This is just a good time to visit my daughter and her husband.
I will probably make it an annual event, Swanson added. Come visit them in August to escape the Dallas heat and play some good sporting events with good competition.
Although he already won two table tennis medals on Sunday, Swanson said he won't be playing in Texas that often. When he plays, it's often for work.
We have something in Dallas called the Corporate Challenge, which raises money for the Special Olympics. I represent my company in it every year, Swanson said. We play against all the major companies in the Dallas area. That's one chance I get to play. And then our company has an annual bragging rights tournament.
There aren't all clubs like here, Swanson added. All these guys probably play in a club here two or three nights a week. They are all very good. Table tennis has had some very good competition behind it.
Swanson also made time for his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren during his visit.
“I had a few breaks there where I could do something with the grandkids,” Swanson said. Last Saturday we got up in the morning and drove an RV to Denali and camped there for the night. I love it here. I like the landscape, the weather.
Contact sports reporter Tim O'Donnell at 459-7583. Follow him on Twitter:
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.newsminer.com/sports/local/texan-on-vacation-has-medaling-good-time-at-senior-games/article_88eeab28-683c-11e6-acfc-7bf506165419.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related