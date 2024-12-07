Australia will play three Tests on the next West Indies tour





Australia's first Test tour of the Caribbean in a decade will feature three matches following a deal to extend the series between the countries

Australia's first Test tour of the West Indies in a decade will be a three-match affair, with Cricket Australia keen to see the return of two Test series “where possible”. The Australians will tour in June-July next year with at least two Tests made mandatory under the World Test Championship. But CA and the West Indies Cricket Board have agreed to host three Test matches to avoid the final series deadlock between the teams. In January this year, the Australians and West Indies drew the two Test series once, all after Shamar Joseph inspired West Indies to a famous victory at the Gabba. CA chief executive Nick Hockley, who will leave his role at the end of the summer, says next year's tour will certainly be a three-Test series. “I'm really happy that this is going to manifest itself,” he told SEN radio on Saturday. “We are still waiting for an official announcement from the West Indies Cricket Board on precise dates and precise venues, but it will be a three-Test series which is obviously big. “It's another great opportunity. The World Test Championship dictated that we had to play two, at least two. “But really, for the fans and for the players, you don't want to be stuck in a position when it's one-one and everyone feels unsatisfied.” Australia have not played a Test series in the West Indies since 2015. That series spanned more than two Tests and Australia recorded huge wins in each Test – by nine wickets at Roseau and by 277 runs at Kingston. West Indies then toured Australia for the next three series – Australia won 2-0 in a three-match series in 2015-2016 and also 2-0 in a two-match series in 2022-2023. Last January's stalemate was highlighted by a tour by paceman Joseph who bowled the West Indies to an eight-run win in Brisbane, ending a two-decade drought of Test wins over Australia. Every call from Shamar Joseph's famous Test wicket West Indian great Sir Curtly Ambrose was among those campaigning for a return to three-match series. “Two-Test match series are a joke to me to be honest – at least three,” Ambrose said in June this year. “I don't think two Tests are really appropriate for international cricket. “If we had had a third Test in Australia last January it would have been sold out. “Everyone would have been keen to see if the West Indies could do that again and if Australia could bounce back.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/4181936/australia-west-indies-three-test-tour-2025-caribbean-fixtures-world-test-championship-2027 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos