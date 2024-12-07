



Football

12/7/2024 10:00:00 AM

BOCA RATON, Fla. James Madison Football will go bowling for the second consecutive season as it will travel to Boca Raton, Florida to take on Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl on Wednesday, December 18. Kickoff is at 5:30 PM from FAU Stadium and the match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. JMU, now in its third season as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision and first as a fully reclassified program, finished the 2024 regular season with an overall record of 8-4. The Dukes were tied for third place in the Sun Belt East Division at 4-4. The season was highlighted by a road win against ACC foe North Carolina in which the Dukes scored 70 points to set a Kenan Stadium record while being named National Team of the Week. The Dukes spent 12 weeks of the regular season receiving votes in the American LBM Coaches Poll, while also collecting votes in three of the AP Top 25 polls. After the regular season, 13 Dukes were named to the 2024 All-Sun Belt Conference Team, highlighted by offensive linemen Pat McMurtrie And Cole Potts defensive lineman Eric O'Neill and cornerback Terrence Spence named first team selection. Entering championship week, JMU leads the nation in turnover margin (+1.42), while also ranking second in fewest interceptions thrown (4), fourth in passes intercepted (17), fifth in both total takeaways (26) and defensive touchdowns (4), eighth in both sacks per game (3.17) and pass efficiency defense (108.02) and 10th in blocked punts (3). JMU averages 33.8 points per game and 408.8 yards per game, while leading the Sun Belt in both scoring defense, with 20.8 points per game, and total defense, with 322.2 yards per outing . Western Kentucky, which finished second in Conference USA, enters the matchup with an 8-5 overall record after falling to Jacksonville State in the conference championship game. The Hilltoppers average 25.5 points per game and 378.2 yards per game, while giving up 24.5 points and 397.5 yards per game to their opponents. WKU finished the season 6-2 in Conference USA play, including a 19-17 victory over Jax State in the regular season finale to reach the title game. Ticket information Ticket information for the Boca Raton Bowl is available on the JMU Athletics bowl landing page. History vs. Western Kentucky and Conference USA This will be the first meeting between the Dukes and Hilltoppers.

It will also be only the second meeting between the Dukes and an active Conference USA team. They hosted Middle Tennessee in their first FBS game, winning 44-7 on September 3, 2022 in Harrisonburg.

The Dukes previously faced current CUSA squads Liberty (12-6) and Sam Houston (1-1), but both programs were at JMU at the FCS level. JMU also met MTSU (2-0) as FCS foes in 1994.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jmusports.com/news/2024/12/7/football-jmu-to-take-on-western-kentucky-in-2024-boca-raton-on-dec-18.aspx

