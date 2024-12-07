Davis vs. Vian recap of the OSSAA Class 2A-II state football championship





EDMOND Here are three takeaways from eighth-ranked Davis' 28-18 victory over No. 1 Vian in the Oklahoma High School Football Class 2A-II championship game Saturday afternoon at Chad Richison Stadium. More:Want to know how Washington won another OSSAA football championship? Meet Hudson Howard Davis 28, Vian 18 Player of the game: Brenden Rawls. A stocky and bruising tailback, the senior led Davis' triple-option offense, finishing with 38 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown. As a team, Davis (10-4) had 54 rushing attempts for 190 yards and attempted just five passes. Top moment: After a 39-yard field goal by Vian senior Mikayah Mendoza, Davis sophomore quarterback Dax Owens returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown with 50 seconds left in the third quarter. That helped give Davis a 28-10 lead over the Wolverines (13-1). Masyn Wright leads Vian in loss: The junior running back and defensive back had 21 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns, along with eight total tackles. More:Oklahoma Class BI football: How Dewar and Laverne compete in the state championship Davis vs. Vian score updates in Class 2A-II state championship Halftime: Vian 7, Davis 7 It's been a tight defensive battle at UCO so far. Vian junior running back Masyn Wright ran for a 58-yard score with 5:43 left in the first quarter, but Davis has limited the big plays out there as his triple option offense controlled the clock and the Wolves kept the score tied at 7. on a 6-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Dax Owens to senior Dakota Carter with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. Among those who stood out are Davis senior running back Brendan Rawls, who has 19 carries for 84 yards, and Wright, who has nine rushing attempts for 82 yards and five total tackles while playing defense. More:Months after the devastating tornado, Sulfur High School plays for the state title, community No. 8 Davis Wolves (9-4) vs. No. 1 Vian Wolverines (13-0) When: Saturday 1 p.m

Saturday 1 p.m Where: Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond Livestreaming: Available via NFHS Network subscription

Davis vs. Via live updates, highlights

