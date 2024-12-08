Sports
Loggains named head coach of App State Football
BOONE, NC Dowell Loggains, a respected offensive play-caller at both the NFL and college levels, has been selected as the next head coach of App State Football, athletics director Doug Gillin announced Saturday.
Loggains (pronounced LOG-ans), 44, is the 23rd head football coach in program history. His five-year contract, which runs through the 2029 season, was approved Saturday afternoon by interim Chancellor Heather Norris and the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees.
Most recently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the top-15 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, Loggains will be formally introduced Monday at a noon press conference in Kidd Brewer Stadium's Grandview Ballroom, which will be open to the public and also streamed live on App State Football's YouTube, Facebook and X pages.
“We have a long and proud football tradition at App State, with a national reputation for excellence and success on and off the field,” said Norris. “App State has one of the best home field advantages in the country, as well as a strong academic record. I want to thank Doug Gillin for his leadership and his work to quickly hire a new head football coach. We look forward to Dowell becoming a Mountaineer.”
“We are thrilled that Dowell Loggains will be the next leader of App State Football and welcome him, his wife Beth and their children Reese, Aven, Connor and Ryne to the App Family,” said Gillin. “He brings experience as a leader and play-caller at the highest levels of professional and college football. He is a great recruiter and believes strongly in building relationships. He aligns with our core values of academic integrity, competitive excellence, social responsibility and world-class experience. This is a great day for App State.”
Season tickets for the 2025 App State football season will go on sale soon.
Before serving as South Carolina's offensive coordinator the past two seasons, Loggains spent two years as an assistant at his alma mater, Arkansas, after spending 16 years in the NFL (2005-20), with time as an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach for the Tennessean. Titans (2010-13), Cleveland Browns (2014), Chicago Bears (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018) and New York Jets (2019-20).
“My family and I are excited to join the Mountaineer family and build on App State Football's rich championship tradition,” said Loggains. “Thank you to the Board of Trustees, Chancellor Norris, Doug Gillin and all of App Nation for this incredible opportunity to lead such a legendary program. We are eager to be a part of the community, connect with the student-athletes and fans, and give everything for App State.”
Loggains' offense this season has helped the Gamecocks reach the brink of the College Football Playoff with a 9-3 record, including wins over Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Missouri and Clemson. South Carolina has the third-best rushing attack in the SEC at 188.9 yards per game while ranking in the top 50 in the nation in scoring, yardage, rushing, first downs and completion percentage.
He has developed freshman LaNorris Sellers into one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in college football. Sellers has thrown for 2,274 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also rushing for 655 yards and seven scores against one of the nation's toughest schedules. He ranks 20th nationally in passing efficiency, 14th in yards per attempt, 25th in yards per completion, 28th in total offense and 35th in completion percentage. Loggains has also found success using Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, one of the SEC's top running backs, to form a dynamic rushing attack.
In his first season in Columbia, Loggains turned future NFL quarterback Spencer Rattler and future NFL first-round draft pick, wide receiver Xavier Legette, into one of the nation's most lethal pass-and-catch combinations.
Loggains spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons as the tight ends coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, earning a reputation as a top-25 national recruit.
During his decade-plus as an NFL coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he mentored the likes of Sam Darnold, Jay Cutler, Mitchell Trubisky, Brian Hoyer and Vince Young at QB, as well as running backs Kenyan Drake, Jordan Howard and Chris Johnson.
Loggains graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology in 2003 and a master's degree in education in 2005. He walked on to the Razorback football program in 2000 as a quarterback and holder before earning a scholarship and becoming a four-year letterman. , appearing in 50 games.
Loggains and his wife Beth have four children: daughters Reese, Aven and Connor, and son Ryne.
LOGGAINS AT A GLANCE
Coaching experience
2005: Dallas Cowboys (Scouting Assistant)
2006–07: Tennessee Titans (Coaching administrative assistant)
2008–09: Tennessee Titans (Quality Control)
2010–12: Tennessee Titans (Passing Game Coordinator/QBs)
2013: Tennessee Titans (offensive coordinator)
2014: Cleveland Browns (QBs)
2015–17: Chicago Bears (Offensive Coordinator/QBs)
2018: Miami Dolphins (offensive coordinator)
2019-20: New York Jets (Offensive Coordinator/QBs)
2021-22: Arkansas (tight ends)
2023-24: South Carolina (Offensive Coordinator/QBs)
Coached bowls
2021: Domestic
2022: Freedom
Playing experience
2000-04: Arkansas (Quarterback/holder)
Alma Mater:Arkansas, 2003
Place of residence: Newport, Ark.
Woman:Bet
Children:Reese, Aven, Connor, Ryne
X: @Dowell_Loggains
