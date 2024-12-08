Sports
No. 20/23 Football knocks off No. 2 Cortland, 40-28, in third round of NCAA Division III Championship
40
Winner
12-0
28
11-1
Winner
40
28
|Team
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|F
|
|20
|7
|7
|6
|40
|
|7
|14
|7
|0
|28
Game overview: Football |
Cortland, NY December 7, 2024 The Springfield College football team earned its biggest victory in program history when it defeated defending champion No. 2 Cortland 40-28 in the third round of the NCAA Division III Championship on Saturday afternoon at Grady Field.
With the win, Springfield improved to 12-0 on the year and will travel to No. 1 North Central next Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Championship. The Pride came into the game ranked 20the in the AFCA Division III National Coaches Poll and 23rd in the D3football.com survey.
It has proven to be a historic season on a number of fronts for Springfield. The 12 wins are the most in program history, as Springfield increased its season total to 5,327, setting a new NCAA Division III record for yards in a season, beating Maine Maritime's previous record of 5,188 set in 2010.
Arsen Stefan (West Hartford, Conn.) carried the ball 29 times for 148 yards and two scores, while both Blane Hart (East Lyme, Conn.) And Drew Heenan (Londonderry, NH) each rushed for 87 yards and two scores apiece. Defensive, Colby Richardson (East Hartford, Conn.) counted 11 tackles and an interception and Nick Gonzalez (Parsippany, NJ) produced eight tackles and three pass breakups.
Springfield held the ball for 35:09 in the game, including 10:49 in the final quarter, and went 4-for-5 on fourth down. The 40 points were Cortland's most points allowed since surrendering 48 points to Ithaca on Nov. 11, 2017.
Springfield took the game's opening drive 75 yards in 13 plays for the game's first touchdown at 8:52. The Pride converted a pair of fourth downs on the drive before Heenan found space up the middle from a yard out for a score. The extra point was blocked as Springfield took an early 6-0 lead.
It took just one play for the hosts to respond as Zac Boyes found Jayson Zeva behind the cover for a 71-yard strike and the Red Dragons earned a 7-6 lead just 10 seconds later. Springfield answered right back with a huge play on special teams then Bradley Barcello (Weston, Conn.) took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards to give the Pride the ball at the host's one-yard line. Shtefan then plowed his way across the goal line at 8:20, allowing Springfield to regain a 13-7 lead.
The Pride's special teams once again came out in impressive fashion Hunter Hayes (Maroon, Maine) threw a fumble on the kickoff and recovered it to give Springfield the ball back at the Cortland 27-yard line. Seven plays later, Hart took a throw from four yards out for the Pride's third rushing touchdown in the first nine minutes of the game as the visitors' lead grew to 20–7.
After the teams traded a few possessions, the hosts would make it a one-score game five plays later on a two-yard Ethan Gallo score with just over nine minutes left in the first half. The teams would trade turnovers, with Springfield losing another fumble before Richardson snagged an interception and returned it 33 yards to the Cortland 46-yard line. Springfield produced a nine-play drive, including another fourth-down conversion, and Shtefan scored his second score of the game after cutting through the defense for a nine-yard touchdown just under 90 seconds on the clock. However, Cortland would capitalize on a 49-yard kick return and march 50 yards in 1:12 seconds, while Boyes zipped in a one-yard pass (Jaden AlfanoStJohn) to cap off an exciting first half as Springfield went into halftime with a 27-21. advantage.
Cortland took the opening drive 76 yards in 10 plays and regained a 28-27 lead at 9:55 after Boyes got free on the perimeter on fourth down from a yard out. The lead was short lived as Springfield found the end zone 26 seconds later as Heenan found the edge and raced 55 yards untouched for a touchdown at 9:25.
The teams would each come up empty on their next two possessions and a Cortland punt was downed at the Springfield two-yard line with 8:51 remaining in regulation. Springfield got going with a remarkable 12-play, 98-yard drive highlighted by a sensational 46-yard third down conversion from Hart that put the ball inside the Cortland 10. Three plays later, Hart hauled in a five-yard score. to make it a 40-28 game with 2:11 on the clock.
Cortland would drive all the way to the Springfield four-yard line, but on fourth down, Cameron Hart (East Lyme, Conn.) put together a run at the line of scrimmage to seal the historic victory for the Pride.
|
