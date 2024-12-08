Sports
Arizona State is barreling into the college football playoffs and waiting to see who else enters the race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Forget rankings, analysis or any other number they might stand next to The state of Arizona name. Instead, go straight to the eye test or check the scoreboard. Does anyone really want to take on the Sun Devils? the college football playoffs?
Someone will have to do it after ASU beat up Iowa State 45-19 on Saturday in the Big 12 title game. The Sun Devils have won their last two games by a combined score of 94-26.
They entered this week's action at No. 15 in the CFP rankings, meaning they'll need help to be among the four top-ranked conference champions, all of whom will get first-round byes by the time the title games be over on Saturday evening.
Whether it gets a bye or not when the brackets are revealed Sunday, ASU will enter as champion of the conference it joined this year after leaving the Pac-12.
According to a preseason Big 12 media poll, the Sun Devils finished last in their new league. After finishing first, coach Kenny Dillingham referenced ASU's record with Sam Leavitt in the lineup when lobbying for good seeding.
Were 11-1 with our quarterback and were Big 12 champions, Dillingham said. I think we should be treated like an 11-1 team.
They came into the week five spots behind Boise State, which won the Mountain West Conference on Friday and is in position for a bye. It means Arizona State's hopes of skipping the first round likely rest on whether No. 17 Clemson can upset No. 8 SMU in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game later Saturday.
ACC play will play the biggest role in filling out the field
It's that ACC game that will cause the most dominoes to fall in the 12-team playoffs.
If SMU wins, and the selection committee doesn't drastically change its thinking, No. 11 Alabama (9-3) appears to be safely in, while Miami (10-2), despite one fewer loss, will likely be out.
But if Clemson pulls off an upset, the committee will have to choose between SMU and Alabama.
Byes become a problem that could harm the brace
By the way, those byes are a headache.
Since they go to the conference champions, and not the top four teams, the byes, based on last week's rankings, would belong to the teams at Nos. 1, 2, 8 and 10.
There is one scenario where Clemson and Georgia could each finish 9-3 and Clemson could get a bye with the Dawgs playing a first-round game on the road. Georgia defeated Clemson 34-3 in Week 1.
When I hear people talk about that positioning, I think what they're really saying isn't a discussion about the team's placement in the committee, but should we give these lower-seeded conference champions that entry point? Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said this week. That has been discussed before. I think this illustrates one of the new issues of the CFP.
The rest of the places
In the SEC, it's No. 2 Texas versus No. 5 Georgia. Unfortunately, Bevo will not be in the building. The winner gets a bye and a championship. The loser should still be out there, but if that loser is Georgia, the Dawgs could be on the road for the first round. (See above.)
In the Big Ten, Oregon, the best and only undefeated team in the country, is also participating. Saturday's game against No. 3 Penn State is for the Big Ten trophy and a first-round bye.
If Penn State has the upper hand, then there's an argument that the Nittany Lions could end up with that top seed.
Home court on dust
A handful of teams aren't playing this weekend and don't have much to worry about. No. 4 Notre Dame should get a home game. (Maybe the Irish, an independent party, should also say goodbye, but that's a topic for another day.)
No. 9 Indiana, one of four Big Ten teams expected to make the playoffs, will likely be on the road.
In between, there's the matter of No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Tennessee. Last week's anticipated series brought the 10-2 teams together in a first-round match to be played at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio.
But their rankings were reversed voters for the AP Top 25 posted them, and the difference matters a lot. Like Ohio Stadium, Neyland Stadium in Knoxville seats more than 100,000 people and offers one of the best home field advantages in sports.
All of this prompted Vols athletic director Danny White to weigh in and ask for a return to computer-based rankings used more than a decade ago in an earlier version of the postseason (the Bowl Championship Series, or BCS).
I will criticize the fact that we don't have a more objective, computer-based ranking system that makes it very clear, White said in an interview with UT radio personalities. Everyone understands what the parameters are and it is what it is. I think it would leave a lot less consternation at the back end like you're seeing all over the country now.
___
Receive poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season long. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll And https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/boise-state-makes-college-football-042432438.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US announces nearly $1 billion in additional long-term military support for Ukraine
- Citizens are a real force behind the march towards Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi | Morung Express
- Purdue football coaching search 2024: Candidates, hot board, news, names to watch by Boilermakers experts
- Texas wants to become a key part of Trump's immigration plans
- Home Office announces new immigration compliance crackdown
- Making it easier for the enemies of the Americas to kill each other in Syria
- [POPULER NASIONAL] Content of the Prabowo-Jokowi conversation
- 4A Football: Broomfield rallies to win fifth state title
- CNN has reported on the “chaotic” protests in South Korea
- Storm Darragh: Man dies after tree falls on van
- One of the rarest fish in the world that was damaged by the Northern California earthquake
- Kristen Welker's exclusive interview with President-elect Donald Trump