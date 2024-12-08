Arizona State is barreling into the college football playoffs and waiting to see who else enters the race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Forget rankings, analysis or any other number they might stand next to The state of Arizona name. Instead, go straight to the eye test or check the scoreboard. Does anyone really want to take on the Sun Devils? the college football playoffs?

Someone will have to do it after ASU beat up Iowa State 45-19 on Saturday in the Big 12 title game. The Sun Devils have won their last two games by a combined score of 94-26.

They entered this week's action at No. 15 in the CFP rankings, meaning they'll need help to be among the four top-ranked conference champions, all of whom will get first-round byes by the time the title games be over on Saturday evening.

Whether it gets a bye or not when the brackets are revealed Sunday, ASU will enter as champion of the conference it joined this year after leaving the Pac-12.

According to a preseason Big 12 media poll, the Sun Devils finished last in their new league. After finishing first, coach Kenny Dillingham referenced ASU's record with Sam Leavitt in the lineup when lobbying for good seeding.

Were 11-1 with our quarterback and were Big 12 champions, Dillingham said. I think we should be treated like an 11-1 team.

They came into the week five spots behind Boise State, which won the Mountain West Conference on Friday and is in position for a bye. It means Arizona State's hopes of skipping the first round likely rest on whether No. 17 Clemson can upset No. 8 SMU in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game later Saturday.

ACC play will play the biggest role in filling out the field

It's that ACC game that will cause the most dominoes to fall in the 12-team playoffs.

If SMU wins, and the selection committee doesn't drastically change its thinking, No. 11 Alabama (9-3) appears to be safely in, while Miami (10-2), despite one fewer loss, will likely be out.

But if Clemson pulls off an upset, the committee will have to choose between SMU and Alabama.

Byes become a problem that could harm the brace

By the way, those byes are a headache.

Since they go to the conference champions, and not the top four teams, the byes, based on last week's rankings, would belong to the teams at Nos. 1, 2, 8 and 10.

There is one scenario where Clemson and Georgia could each finish 9-3 and Clemson could get a bye with the Dawgs playing a first-round game on the road. Georgia defeated Clemson 34-3 in Week 1.

When I hear people talk about that positioning, I think what they're really saying isn't a discussion about the team's placement in the committee, but should we give these lower-seeded conference champions that entry point? Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said this week. That has been discussed before. I think this illustrates one of the new issues of the CFP.

The rest of the places

In the SEC, it's No. 2 Texas versus No. 5 Georgia. Unfortunately, Bevo will not be in the building. The winner gets a bye and a championship. The loser should still be out there, but if that loser is Georgia, the Dawgs could be on the road for the first round. (See above.)

In the Big Ten, Oregon, the best and only undefeated team in the country, is also participating. Saturday's game against No. 3 Penn State is for the Big Ten trophy and a first-round bye.

If Penn State has the upper hand, then there's an argument that the Nittany Lions could end up with that top seed.

Home court on dust

A handful of teams aren't playing this weekend and don't have much to worry about. No. 4 Notre Dame should get a home game. (Maybe the Irish, an independent party, should also say goodbye, but that's a topic for another day.)

No. 9 Indiana, one of four Big Ten teams expected to make the playoffs, will likely be on the road.

In between, there's the matter of No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Tennessee. Last week's anticipated series brought the 10-2 teams together in a first-round match to be played at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio.

But their rankings were reversed voters for the AP Top 25 posted them, and the difference matters a lot. Like Ohio Stadium, Neyland Stadium in Knoxville seats more than 100,000 people and offers one of the best home field advantages in sports.

All of this prompted Vols athletic director Danny White to weigh in and ask for a return to computer-based rankings used more than a decade ago in an earlier version of the postseason (the Bowl Championship Series, or BCS).

I will criticize the fact that we don't have a more objective, computer-based ranking system that makes it very clear, White said in an interview with UT radio personalities. Everyone understands what the parameters are and it is what it is. I think it would leave a lot less consternation at the back end like you're seeing all over the country now.

