Another successful Gippsland Lakes Classic





The final racquetball tournament of 2024 in Victoria was the Gippsland Lakes Classic, hosted by the Bairnsdale Squash and Table Tennis Center from November 8 to 10. The event once again attracted excellent attendance, with 70 singles (up from 68) and 68 doubles entries (up from 56). There was great local support for the tournament and a good mix of players from Albury/Wodonga, Melbourne, Ballarat, Geelong and Shepparton, who enjoyed taking to the field in mild conditions that were ideal for playing. The club was delighted to recruit nine players for the under 13 boys event, making for a competitive figure. The club hosted a fantastic Saturday evening event at the Mitchell River Tavern, filling the main hall with special guest presenter, former squash great, Sarah Fitzgerald, who presented the Squash and Racquetball Victoria 2024 Racquetball Person of the Year to a well-deserved and hard-working worker local identity in Hannah Leonti. The Bairnsdale Squash and Racquetball Club Committee of Leonti, Kass O'Kelly, Paul Jonkers, Carl Freshwater, Mark Edgley, Glen Hofert and Andrew Papp worked hard to put on the event and it was great to see their hard work was rewarded with an excellent tournament. There was a lot of lobbying prior to the tournament to achieve such great figures and it was great to see how the players committed and played. The open men's event was won by Cam White and proved too good for the well-deserved runner-up Matt Howard. In the women's race, Judy Kool was eliminated, beating youngster Maddy Rolls, who despite the score held on for some long rallies and continues to show rapid improvement. The open doubles was won by Cam White and Tim Paramore who took revenge for their narrow loss last year, the winners were determined by a three-way countback in the round robin. A major theme of the tournament was the tribute to the memory of the tournament's benefactor, Chris “Furry” Fuhrmeister. All winners of the first round received a commemorative Hawaiian shirt and a new annual award, the “Spirit of the Classic”, was won by the popular Ellyn McKenzie. The best performance by a junior, in memory of Rob McFadzean, was won by Charlie Cropper. Planning for next year's tournament is already in full swing. Junior boys singles winner, Ellery Campbell. (P.S.) Junior Boys Singles: Kiane De La Cruz (winner) and Archer White (second). (P.S.) Local Hannah Leonti was awarded the Squash and Racquetball Victoria Racquetball Person of the Year. (P.S.) Singles “A” Plate Winner: Elijah Rolls. (P.S.) Winner singles class D: Harry Kool. (P.S.) Women's open singles winner: Judy Kool. (P.S.) Winner of Rob McFadzean's Best Performance by a Junior Award: Charlie Cropper. (P.S.) Winner of the Spirit of the Classic Award in Memory of Chris 'Furry' Fuhrmeister: Ellyn McKenzie, chosen by Erin and Di Fuhrmeister. (P.S.) Winners of the “A” doubles: Anthony Baxter and Judy Kool. (P.S.) “B” grade doubles winners: Jacob Van Der Vegt and Anthony Morgan. (P.S.) A-grade singles winner: Stuart Walters. (P.S.) Doubles winner “C”: Andrew Papp and Paul Jonkers. (P.S.) “D” grade doubles winners: Alex Howden and Chris Veldhuizen. (P.S.) E-class doubles winner: Josh Morgan and Levi Lawson. (P.S.) Open doubles winners: Cam White and Tim Paramore. (P.S.) “B” class singles winner: Glenn Hofert. (P.S.) Singles “B” Plate Winner: Carolyn Takle. (P.S.) “C” class singles: winner Andrew Papp and runner-up Michael Smits. (P.S.) Winner of the “C” plate: Jessie de La Cruz. (P.S.) “D” Plate Winner: Doug Weir. (P.S.) “E” Class Singles Winner: Nicholas O'Kelly. (P.S.) “F” grade singles: winner Zara Wilkins and runner-up Xanthee Worchester. (P.S.)

