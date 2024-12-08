Live projections for a 12-team playoff field

The College Football Playoffs rankings revealed Tuesday what the CFP committee was thinking ahead of this week's championship games.

While some teams are safe heading into Sunday's final rankings, others appear to be on the edge of their seats heading into conference championship games, like Alabama, the projected last team in the 12-team field.

The ACC and Big 12 are likely one-bid leagues, meaning the winner of SMU-Clemson and Arizona State-Iowa State could be the only teams from their respective conferences in the field. Additionally, if the Tigers beat the Mustangs, the CFP selection committee must decide whether to drop a two-loss SMU team from the 12-team playoffs entirely in favor of the three-loss team. Crimson flood.

Elsewhere, teams like No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Texas have a chance to earn a first-round bye when they face No. 3 Penn State and No. 5 Georgia, respectively.

And that's not even mentioning the Mountain West or the American Athletic Conference, whose games on Friday will go a long way in determining which team will earn the top-ranked Group of Five bid in the playoffs. Should No. 10 Boise State beat No. 19 UNLV in the Mountain West title game on Friday, it will almost certainly earn that bid, and likely even one of the coveted first-round byes.

However, should the Rebels win, they would likely earn that coveted fifth automatic qualifying bid unless one of the No. 23 Army or unranked Tulane is dominant enough in the AAC title game to give the committee pause.

Here's a live look at the CFP projections as the conference championship games wrap up, including a look at what the CFP top 25 and projected 12-team bracket looked like ahead of Sunday's release of the final rankings:

College Football Playoff Conference Championship Live Scoreboard

This section will be updated once the games are finalized.

Oregon (12-0): vs. No. 3 Penn State (Big Ten Championship) Texel (11-1): lost 22-19 to No. 5 Georgia (OT) (SEC Championship) Penn State (11-1): vs. No. 1 Oregon (Big Ten Championship) Notre Dame (11-1): N/A Georgia (10-2): defeat No. 2 Texas 22-19 (OT) (SEC Championship) Ohio State (11-1): N/A Tennessee (10-2): N/A SMU (11-1): vs. No. 17 Clemson (ACC Championship) Indiana (11-1): N/A Boise State (12-1): Defeat No. 20 UNLV 21-7 (Mountain West Conference championship) Alabama (9-3): N/A Miami (10-2): N/A Ole ma'am (9-3): N/A South Carolina (9-3): N/A Arizona State (10-2): defeat No. 16 Iowa State 45-19 (Big 12 Championship) Iowa State (10-2): lost to No. 15 Arizona State 45-19 (Big 12 championship) Clemson (9-3): vs. No. 8 SMU (ACC Championship) BYU (10-2): N/A Missouri (9-3): N/A UNLV (10-2): Lost 21-7 to No. 10 Boise State (Mountain West Conference championship)

CFP bracket projections: live updates

This section will be updated during the conference championship weekend. Teams in bold reflect moves up and down the projected range, based on the outcomes of games.

Oregon (12-0)* Georgia (10-2)* SMU (11-1)* Boise State (12-1)* Penn State (11-1) Texel (11-2) Notre Dame (11-1) Ohio State (10-2) Tennessee (10-2) Indiana (11-1) Alabama (9-3) Arizona State (11-2)*

* indicates automatic bid as conference champion

Georgia beats Texas in SEC championship: Texas, which entered the penultimate CFP rankings as the No. 2 team, fell to No. 5 Georgia 22-19 in overtime. The Longhorns' placement in the CFP is safe, but they won't get that coveted first-round pick. Instead, it goes to the Bulldogs, who will likely become the nation's No. 2 team after beating Texas twice this season.

The Longhorns will likely fall into the 5-7 range in the 12-team bracket, barring results from the ACC and Big Ten championship games.

Arizona State wins the Big 12: Behind a big play from running back Cam Skattebo, the Solar Devils dominated Iowa State for a 45-19 victory in the Big 12 championship game. ASU locks up a spot in the 12-team CFP field with the win. The Sun Devils could advance if Clemson eliminates SMU in the ACC championship game.

Skattebo finished with 16 rushes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with two catches for 38 yards and a score. The Sun Devils led by as many as 35 points entering the fourth quarter as three turnovers caused them to pull away in the third quarter.

Boise State wins Mountain West: The Broncos built a 21-0 halftime lead and ran with it in the second half to win its second consecutive Mountain West title with a 21-7 victory against UNLV. Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty finished with 209 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.

With the win, Boise State will almost certainly be the first to claim an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, likely putting itself in fourth place.

Army defeats Tulane for AAC championship: The Black Knights completed an 11-1 regular season in which they won the USA Track and Field Championship. Army entered the game ranked 24th in the CFP Top 25, and even a 35-14 win likely won't be enough to move Army up the rankings enough to make the playoffs.

The Army-Navy Game awaits, followed by a non-CFP bowl game for the Black Knights.

CFP Week 14 Rankings

Oregon, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia made up the top five of Tuesday's CFP Top 25 rankings. The Ducks have been No. 1 for the first five releases of the CFP rankings.

Here is a complete overview of the CFP top 25 from the most recent CFP rankings released by the CFP Selection Committee: