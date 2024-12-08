Sports
Purdue football coaching search 2024: Candidates, hot board, news, names to watch by Boilermakers experts
The Purdue Boilermakers moved on from head coach Ryan Walters after just two seasons, as he finished with a 5-19 record. Walters left his job as defensive coordinator at Illinois to fill the Purdue opening following Jeff Brohm's departure to Louisville. He went 4-8 in his first season with the Boilermakers before going 1-11 in 2024, ending the season with 11 straight losses. The nail in the coffin was a 66-0 loss at Indiana, ending a winless Big Ten season. Purdue football has become a more attractive field following conference realignments, as the Big Ten is one of the most important conferences in college football. The Boilermakers are at a pivotal point right now, so a thorough football coaching search at Purdue is paramount. If you love the Boilermakers, or just want to know who will be in charge of Purdue football in the future, make sure you see what the proven team of insiders are saying at The Boiler Sports Report, the 247Sports affiliate covering Purdue.
The Boiler Sports Report experts provide on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Walter's departure and the future of the Purdue football program, including insights from Sean Williams, who has deep ties within the Purdue community. Get the inside scoop on the football program, plus VIP information on Purdue football, basketball, recruiting and more. Plus, you'll get access to Fort Mollenkopf's premium message board, where you can connect with other Purdue fans and insiders.
And right now, The Boiler Sports Report is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now it's time to sign up. The team at The Boiler Sports Report already has a list of several potential candidates up and there are some surprising names on the list. Head over to The Boiler Sports Report now to see them all.
Top Purdue football coaching candidates
One name Williams has identified as a potential target on the premium message board is Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell. The 47-year-old has been a finalist for several major conference openings, but has never been able to parlay his success into a big job. Chadwell led Coastal Carolina to multiple 11-win seasons to position for openings at Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and others before ultimately taking the Liberty opening following Hugh Freeze's departure to Auburn.
The Flames went 13-1 in 2023 and 8-3 this year, made possible by Chadwell's creative offensive schemes. He is a proven talent developer whose unconventional offense may be exactly what Purdue needs to revitalize its program. Chadwell has been passed over by some of the bigger schools in college football, so this could be perfect for both sides.See more candidates in The Boiler Sports Report.
How to get insider Purdue coaching staff search updates
The rest of the list includes some other intriguing names, including a national championship-winning coach who “probably translates well to the Big Ten.”You can only find out who it is at The Boiler Sports Report.
Who are the top candidates in Purdue's football coaching search, and which national championship-winning coach could be a fit? To see their Purdue coaching hot board and more, visit The Boiler Sports Report,and find out.
And as a reminder, The Boiler Sports Report is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership as a special coaching search subscribe now before it's too late.
*Conditions: This offer is only available to new members who sign up for an annual subscription to The Boiler Sports Report. After the first year, the subscription will be re-billed annually at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to change or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write [email protected] if you have any questions.
|
