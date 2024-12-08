ASU football punches ticket to College Football Playoff





No. 15 ASU football will enter the College Football Playoff round on Sunday after dominating No. 16 Iowa State 45-19 in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. While the Sun Devils can rest easy knowing they're in, they won't know their opponent — or whether they'll get a first-round bye — until Sunday's selection show at 10 a.m. MST on ESPN. “I think we should be treated like an 11-1 team,” head coach Kenny Dillingham told ESPN reporter Katie George after the game, referring to ASU's loss in Cincinnati without quarterback Sam Leavitt. “As far as I'm concerned, you punched your ticket [Glendale for the Fiesta Bowl]” said Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark before presenting the championship trophy to Dillingham. Bye weeks are awarded to the four highest-rated conference champions, according to the committee's rankings. Saturday night's ACC Championship Game between No. 8 SMU and No. 17 Clemson will likely be the indicator, as SMU would almost certainly retain its bye slot with a win. No. No. 10 Boise State defeated No. 20 UNLV at home in the Mountain West title game on Saturday to likely retain his bye. However, the point differential from ASU's dominant win could also play a role in the seeding, as the committee weighs Boise State's win over a No. 20 team at home against ASU's 26-point win over a No. 16 team at home. neutral field. . The first two bye slots will likely go to the SEC and Big Ten champions, as No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia face off at 2 p.m. and No. 1 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State play at 6 p.m. . What could ASU's first playoff game look like? The Sun Devils could potentially be ready for a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal appearance with a bye week or a first-round win. If it doesn't make it to the bye week, ASU would likely be one of the last teams in, even if the blowout win allows the Sun Devils to jump No. 11 Alabama. No bye week would likely mean going on the road to play the loser of the SEC or Big Ten title game on their campus in the first round. Notre Dame could also host the first-round game. The first round will be played on December 21, with one match starting the previous Friday evening at 6:00 PM MST. The Fiesta Bowl on December 31 is the first quarterfinal, with the rest being played on January 1. For more information on ASU's CFP prospects, follow Sunday on the Arizona Sports app or online.

