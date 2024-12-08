The Moeller High School football team finishes the season ranked second in Division I





CANTON, Ohio The Moeller football team finished its special season ranked second in Division I on Friday night. Moeller lost 28-14 to Olentangy Liberty in the state title game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. “Not what we expected,” Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. “I feel like if we just be ourselves, we could get the job done. I don't think we played like ourselves overall. It was just a lot of self-inflicted wounds that we just couldn't overcome. The fight was there.” Big Moe (14-2) had won 11 straight games by early evening and was ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of divisions). Friday night was their very first meeting with Olentangy Liberty, a school from Powell, Ohio. The Patriots, ranked No. 7 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings, appeared in their first state final after being semifinalists in 2018, 2017 and 2016. While their defense was able to commit a number of turnovers, including a fumble returned for an 80-yard touchdown, Moeller struggled offensively throughout the game, committing four fumbles and committing several penalties, leaving him trailed 28-7 in the fourth quarter. Moeller finished with seven penalties for 59 yards. “I don't think we really got into a rhythm offensively to make that happen,” Bathiany said. “They did a really good job. They do what they do and they do it really well. And there's a lot of power in that, so kudos to them for doing it. They were able to put a lot of pressure on our quarterback.” Liberty was led by senior quarterback Andrew Leonard, who was 17 of 23 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Christian Moulton had 161 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Senior Jake Struck had 99 yards rushing and a touchdown. “I thought their offense did a great job with their quarterback, their wide receiver and their running back,” Bathiany said. “They all make plays at the right time.” Ohio Mr. Football and Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year Matt Ponatoski found Landen Adams for a three-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but it proved to be too late for the Crusaders. They fell 28-14. “I've had more fun coaching football over the past two years,” Bathiany said. “It's because the guys on the team – the seniors – made this group fun. They came to work every day with a purpose. And we're not used to feeling like that, so it makes it even harder.” Moeller is tied with Ironton for the most playoff appearances (40) in Ohio High School Athletic Association football history. The Crusaders were the second Greater Cincinnati team in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state finals this week. Anderson (15-1) finished its season Thursday night ranked second in the Division II state. Several teams from Northern Kentucky also compete in state championship games. Beechwood won their 18th program title on Friday evening. Ryle and Cooper play Saturday. TO REGISTER: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

