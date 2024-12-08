Girls All-Court Tennis Players of the Year 2024: Houpt and Rundle make history

December 7 DANVILLE As Reese Rundle took a moment to think about her favorite part of the last girls tennis season, Anna Houpt knew exactly where to go.

“The entire state experience is second to none, but especially Saturday at state is always a great experience,” Houpt said. “You're grateful that you made it this far, and no matter what happens next, you have something to be proud of.”

At that point, Rundle had her answer, but she waited until her teammate was ready.

“This year it was surreal. Our first game on Saturday, I don't think we've ever played like that,” Houpt continued, laughing briefly after Rundle admitted she stole her answer. “We were just on a mission and we knew we had nothing to lose.”

That didn't change Rundle's sentiment. In fact, it only reinforced it.

“The way we played, I don't know what happened, but we played so well,” Rundle added. “If it had been different, it would have been close. I'm grateful that we did our best and had the determination to win. That was nice to play so well.”

The match they were both referring to was the Class 1A state doubles quarterfinal against Hinsdale South's Hailey Goins and Teodora Savic, a match the Danville duo won convincingly, 6-2, 6-0.

That advanced the Vikings to the semifinals, where they lost 6-2, 6-1 to eventual state champions Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka of Benet Academy. Houpt and Rundle then defeated Benet Academy's second team of Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the consolation match to earn them third place, the highest state seeding in Danville tennis history.

It also earned them the honor of co-News-Gazette Girls' Tennis Player of the Year, only the third time in the award's 21-year history that it has gone to a pair, following Centennial's Madison Scaggs and Victoria Gonzalez in 2016 and St. Thomas More's Noelle Schacht and Maddy Swisher in 2019.

“It was fun to watch,” said Kathy Houpt, Danville's coach and Anna's mother. “They were a team, they were good friends and they had a common goal. They had something that you can't really duplicate.”

The reality is that you can rarely bring up Anna's name this fall without also mentioning Rundle, and vice versa. They went 36-3 as a doubles team and won a Big 12 Conference and a section championship.

Even more impressive is how well they played simultaneously in singles. Anna compiled a 20-1 record at No. 1 singles, and Rundle was 19-2 at No. 2. They could have easily competed as singles in the postseason. They both made the state tournament in 2023, but they decided before the season even started that they would have a better chance of making a state run as partners.

“We've been on a mission since the summer,” Anna said. “We both mentally decided before the season started, 'This is what we're going to do. We know what we can do.' I enjoy playing singles, but doubles is a completely different game. It's easier to relax and have fun when you play with Reese.”

The key to their success comes from the relationship they have built over the past two years. They have always been friends, but it took time to build chemistry on the field. Kathy said they weren't ready to take on the postseason as a doubles team last year, and after looking back, they agreed.

“In our first year as a doubles team, we had a good bond, but there was no chemistry in our play,” Rundle said. “Before that we were both singles players, so it was very difficult to work together on what we are good at. This year something clicked and it was like everything was perfect every match. The extra year we had was definitely useful and necessary. ”

Furthermore, before they discovered they could play as a unit, they simply didn't know who would take the lead.

“Last year was a little strange because we had both played with former seniors before and we weren't starring. It was more looking at each other and asking, 'What's next?'” Anna said. “After we got over the nerves and overthinking, we felt confident and trusted each other.”

Needless to say, it worked. Their third-place finish at state marked the third straight year that the Vikings, specifically Anna, have made school history at state. Anna teamed with Lexi Ellis, the News-Gazette's 2022 Player of the Year, and placed fifth in doubles her freshman year, the highest placement in the Danville State at the time. Last season, Anna won Player of the Year after finishing in the top eight in singles, another Danville-best placing. And of course Anna and Rundle have taken the doubles result from two years ago a step further.

Although Anna has made a habit of making history, this was Rundle's first time, and the realization dawned on her as soon as it happened.

“Literally right after the last point, after the ball bounced, it hit me,” Rundle said. “I was just overwhelmed with emotions, like, 'That was my last game.' All that hard work made it a lot of joy. It was all worth it, and it was so much fun. It definitely affected me at the time and it still makes me sad, but I'm still happy because we ended on a good note .”

Anna and Rundle's achievements are the product of all the successes of Danville players before them. It's also starting to become a long line. Rachel Lewis was the first Viking to win Player of the Year in 2013. She laid the groundwork for Lauren Ellis to win it in 2018, and Lexi Ellis did it four years later as she led the team to a third-place state finish.

A Viking, at least one Viking, has now won the award three years in a row after Anna and Rundle took it to another level. They form the current underclass to take over and maintain that tradition.

“Anna and Reese were fortunate enough to play on a very, very strong third-place team, and they were both young at the time. They watched it and then paved the way for the next one,” Kathy said. “Reese is leaving and Anna has another year, but we have some freshmen coming in. I don't know what level they're going to be at, but it's fun to see people passing it on, and Danville Tennis is Anna and Reese have set the bar set very high, and you hope that it can remain that way.”