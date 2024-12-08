Live Football Scores, Updates: Oregon vs. Penn State, SMU vs. Clemson





Conference championship weekend is here. No. No. 15 Arizona State got things started Saturday with an absolute drubbing of No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12 title game. Star RB Cam Skattebo totaled 208 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-19 Sun Devils win. Later, No. 5 Georgia battled No. 2 Texas in an overtime thriller to win the SEC championship, but the Bulldogs may have lost Carson Beck to injury. The series consisting of twelve teams will be announced on Sunday afternoon. Follow the remaining games below. Live113 updates TOUCHDOWN SMU!!! The Mustangs tied the knot after a thrilling drive capped off with a touchdown pass from Kevin Jennings to Roderick Daniels Jr.! SMU 34, Clemson 34

Oregon interception! Drew Allar throws it deep down the sideline and Oregon's Nikko Reed comes down with it. That should just about wrap this thing up.

Penn State gets the ball back Oregon goes 3 and out and kicks it back to the Nittany Lions. PSU has the ball with a shot to tie the score here in Indy as we reach the two minute timeout.

SMU on the march The Mustangs are past midfield as the game reaches the two-minute intermission. We have a ball game in Charlotte folks!

Penn State Touchdown! Drew Allar makes an excellent throw into the end zone on 4th and 10, with a defender draped over him. Somehow, the Nittany Lions are still in it. Oregon 45, Penn State 37 | 3:41 to play

Clemson sends it back to SMU The Mustangs will take their chance to lock in the lead after a defensive stop. There are just over 4 minutes left in the match.

SMU cuts lead to 7 with FG The Mustangs made it a one-possession game with just under seven minutes remaining on a 48-yard field goal by Collin Rogers. Clemson 31, SMU 24

Landing Oregon! Jordan James scores up the middle on a three-yard run. And it's back to a two-touchdown lead for the Ducks with 7:28 to play. The drive included a clutch 4th-and-2 conversion on a Dillon Gabriel pass. Oregon 45, Penn State 30

Clemson, SMU Trade Points The officials missed a clear facemask penalty on SMU that would have kept Clemson's drive alive, but the Mustangs couldn't do anything with their possession either. There are 11 minutes left in this one.

Touchdown at Penn State! Kaytron Allen drives the ball in from the 1 to cap off a 97-yard drive. Nittany Lions are still fighting, and it's a one-score game after a failed two-point attempt. Oregon 38, Penn State 30

Touchdown SMU! Well, the Mustangs certainly needed that! A quick drive is capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Jennings to Matthew Hibner. It's another 10-point game in Charlotte. Clemson 31, SMU 21

End of 3rd: Oregon 38, Penn State 24 The Ducks are still in control, but Penn State continues to move the ball and run the ball well. Can PSU rally?

Touchdown Clemson! The Tigers have their comfortable cushion back after a 10-play, 58-yard drive culminating in a TD pass from Cade Klubnik to Jake Briningstool. Clemson 31, SMU 14

Landing Oregon! Dillon Gabriel finds a wide open Tez Johnson on the run. Johnson takes it the rest of the way for the score. Oregon 38, Penn State 24

SMU, Clemson trade kicks The teams only traded possessions with little offensive movement. Clemson has the ball back at its own 43-yard line with just over 5 minutes left in the third quarter.

Penn State missed FG A nice drive to open the half, with Ryan Barker's field goal attempt from 40 yards sailing wide right.

Touchdown SMU! The Mustangs were firing on all cylinders for their first drive of the second half and they find themselves in the end zone on a Kevin Jennings pass to Brashard Smith. Great start to the second half for SMU. Clemson 24, SMU 14

The second half begins in the Big Ten title game Penn State shines with the ball to open the third quarter.

We're back for the second half of the ACC title game and Clemson will have the ball first.

Halftime: Oregon 31, Penn State 24 It kind of looked like Oregon was going to run away with this one, but Penn State has fought back. There's a shootout going on in Indy.

