Sports
2024 All-Area Girls' Tennis: Meet the First Team
December 7 Eliza Agate
Mohammed-Seymour senior
Why she made the first team… Agate was Mahomet-Seymour's only state qualifier in singles, placing fourth in the Class 1A Paris Sectional to help the Bulldogs claim their second straight sectional title. She went on to win two matches at the state level and finished the season with an 18–4 record in singles. Agate won her singles flight at the Apollo Conference Tournament and won her only two doubles matches of the year.
Her biggest tennis superstition is… never bouncing the ball before serving.
Her dream career is…director of a non-profit organization or political consultant.
Her favorite snack is Lay's Dill Pickle chips.
If she could make it to the Olympics in any other sport, she would choose lacrosse.
The actor she would choose to play her in a movie would be Dwayne Johnson.
If she could have dinner with three people from any period, she would choose her best friends, Sidney Barrett and Elana Religioso, and her celebrity crush, Ryan Williams.
Three things on her bucket list are… making the NCAA tournament with Marquette lacrosse, living in New York City and taking a hot air balloon ride in Egypt.
Anna Houpt
Danville Jr
Why she made the first team… The reigning News-Gazette Player of the Year repeated the honor, this time with doubles partner Reese Rundle. Houpt and Rundle finished third in the Class 1A state tournament, the highest seeding in Danville history, and finished the year with a 36-3 record in doubles. The third-place finish defeated Houpt's fifth-place finish and Lexi Ellis from 2022. Individually, Houpt went 20-1 at No. 1 singles and won a Big 12 Conference title.
Her biggest tennis superstition is… having a bright pink grip on all her rackets.
Her dream career is… sports psychologist.
Her go-to snack is…baked Cheetos.
If she could make it to the Olympics in any other sport, she would choose beach volleyball.
The actor she would choose to play her in a movie would be Margot Robbie.
If she could have dinner with three people from any period, she would choose Roger Federer, Coco Gauff and Emma Watson.
Three things on her bucket list are: going to Wimbledon, seeing the Eiffel Tower and seeing the Golden Gate Bridge.
Fiona Leakey
Sophomore Champagne Central student
Why she made the first team… Leakey teamed with senior teammate Kara Charney to go 21-14 as a doubles team with one of the toughest schedules in the region. The duo earned the sectional championship to qualify for the Class 2A state tournament, where they went 0-2. Along with her impressive doubles resume, Leakey was the Maroons' No. 1 player in singles this season, with an 11-10 record.
Her biggest tennis superstition is… getting another ball after losing a point.
Her dream career is…lawyer.
Her favorite snack is… pretzels or a banana.
If she could make it to the Olympics in any other sport, she would choose… gymnastics.
The actor she would choose to play her in a movie would be Emma Watson.
If she could have dinner with three people from any period, she would choose Ethan Quinn, Lewis Hamilton and Coco Gauff.
Three things on her bucket list are… attending Wimbledon, the Ryder Cup and an SZA concert.
Kruthi Ramanath
Uni High junior
Why she made the first team … Ramanath has now reached at least the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state play in each of her first three years at Uni High and has finished fourth the past two years. She won her first four matches at the state tournament before losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Chloe Goins of Hinsdale South. Ramanath is only a junior this year and has one more season to get over that semifinal hump.
Her biggest tennis superstition is… bouncing the ball five times for her first serve and four times for her second.
Her dream career is… a surgeon.
Her favorite snack is… popcorn.
If she could make it to the Olympics in any other sport, she would choose badminton.
The actor she would choose to play her in a movie would be…Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
If she could have dinner with three people from any period, she would choose Billie Jean King, Serena Williams and Simona Halep.
Three things on her bucket list are… flying a plane, seeing the Northern Lights and bungee jumping.
Elana Religious
Mohammed-Seymour senior
Why she made the first team… Religioso was undefeated in singles this season and finished her senior campaign with a perfect 15-0 record, but it was her doubles match with partner Haley Reed that got her to the Class 1A state tournament where they won three games. Religioso was one of only nine players selected to the All-Apollo Conference team, winning a championship in both singles and doubles.
Her biggest tennis superstition is… bouncing the ball the same number of times for each serve.
Her dream career is… the President of the United States.
Her favorite snack is… fruit snacks.
If she could make it to the Olympics in any other sport, she would choose volleyball.
The actor she would choose to play her in a movie would be… Zendaya.
If she could have dinner with three people from any period, she would choose Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz.
Three things on her bucket list are: having her picture taken with Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, traveling to the Philippines and seeing the Steelers win the Super Bowl.
Reese Rundle
Danville Sr
Why she made the first team… On almost any other team in the area, Rundle would be the best player. Although she was Danville's No. 2 behind Anna Houpt, she played as a No. 1 option and earned duo co-star of the year honors. Rundle compiled a 19-2 record in singles, and she teamed with Houpt to go 36-3 in doubles, winning a Big 12 Conference title and placing third in the Class 1A state tournament.
Her biggest tennis superstition is… coordinating the color of the bows in her hair and wearing the same bows from matches she has won.
Her dream career is… nursing.
Her favorite snack is… rainbow goldfish.
If she could make it to the Olympics in any other sport, she would choose football.
The actor she would choose to play her in a movie would be Hailee Steinfeld.
If she could have dinner with three people from any period, she would choose Emily Kaiser, SZA and Ryan Gosling.
Three things on her bucket list are…visit Hawaii, attend the US Open or another major tennis tournament and become successful.
