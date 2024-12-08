Indoor center for popular racquet sports in Christchurch





A WAREHOUSE in Christchurch is being transformed into an indoor center for one of the world's fastest growing racquet sports. The padel game is a mix between tennis and squash and is usually played in doubles in a closed room. The building in Unit 1-2, Priory Industrial Park, also plays pickleball, a mix of tennis, badminton and table tennis, and usually also doubles. Brand new super panoramic padel courts and purpose-built acrylic pickleball courts are being installed. Smeda Sports aims to open the Airspeed Road branch this month (December) after signing a ten-year lease for the 15,418 sq m property, which includes offices on the ground and first floors and 24 parking spaces. Property consultancy Vail Williams, which has an office in Bournemouth, acted for the private owner of the property. Bryony Thompson, a partner at Vail Williams, said: We have seen a significant increase in demands for indoor padel centers in recent months and we are pleased to have been involved with Smeda Sports in bringing these two popular racquet sports to Christchurch, which will undoubtedly will be incredible. successful. Padel is likely to appeal to the more athletically inclined, while pickleball, which uses a paddle and ball called a wiffle, is accessible to all levels and ages. Smeda Sports, which also stocks products for pickleball, padel and sportswear and accessories, will complement activities with fitness equipment tailor-made for pickleball and padel strength and conditioning, along with yoga and pilates sessions. The company is run by two directors, Tania Smeda and Karen Smith. They said: After a significant investment in the warehouse rental and court renovations, we are very much looking forward to introducing padel and pickleball to new players in Christchurch, young and old, and creating local jobs. We are grateful to Vail Williams for providing us with a great sporting venue here on the South Coast, with a convenient location for customers from the BCP conurbation and New Forest. Priory Industrial Park consists of 21 units with a total area of ​​approximately 123,000 m². Unit 10 is available for rental and has an area of ​​11,921 m².

