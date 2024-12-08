Brian Fairlie: New Zealand tennis legend shares memories and regrets

The trophies are gone, but wonderful memories remain alive for Brian Fairlie, a great tennis player from New Zealand.

At his official peak, when a proper ranking system was introduced some fifty years ago, Fairlie ranked an impressive 23rd in the world, although he claims – with much explanation – that he deserved to be ranked a little higher.

At 76, Fairlie now lives alone in the Dairy Flat house he has lived in for 35 years.

And there

nothing in this rural retreat, 30 kilometers north of central Auckland, that screams, or even whispers, tennis.

The only easily recognizable trophy is the photo of Fairlie holding a 30lb snapper in her arms, a prized display for this avid fisherman and hunter.

But as old tennis scrapbooks compiled by his mother tumble out, so too do the observations of the game, past and present, from a man who defeated many of the best players of his era and won a major world championship at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Not all of these observations are favorable, especially when it comes to tennis management. It was off to a good start, with the careers of Fairlie and fellow Kiwi great Onny Paruns taking off in a four-man New Zealand team that toured abroad in the 1960s.

After that though…

Fairlie remembers helping to pack the courts in Auckland for matches against Australian stars and being paid just $20 for his efforts. He believes that players of the past who put New Zealand tennis on a very good footing are being shunned by today's power brokers. And he despairs at the lack of innovation and foresight in New Zealand tennis. But through it all his love for the game shines.

Australia was your launching pad…

A sponsor arranged for me to live with (Australian tennis legend) John Alexander's family in Narrabeen, Sydney, for about 18 months. He was fifteen, I was a few years older. They had a tennis court in the backyard and I played with John in the morning before he went to school.

Then I would work on the ball machine, go to the gym around lunchtime, then John would come home with a few other boys and play tennis until dark. Then I would go for a 10 mile run. I played matches at the weekend.

I even got to practice with (Aussie greats) John Newcombe and Tony Roche and play practice matches with them. I've never had a coach. We learned by watching. By the time I was 17 I was pretty much number one in New Zealand.

Before that

I was born in Christchurch and we came to Auckland when I was four. My parents started running a fruit shop in Westmere and I played in the West End club.

You weren't allowed on the field until you were ten, but I was sneaking through it from the age of six. I used the volleyball board and did groundstrokes and smashes all the time.

I also played in Herne Bay where they had a surface called En Tout Cas, which was similar to clay. It helped me learn to slide, which is how you play on clay.

The major professional tournaments in Auckland are coming up. Will you receive a special invitation?

No. At one point a man gave me cards, but nothing nice, they were high up on the concrete benches. They couldn't even spell my name correctly.

But without people like Onny Parun and Mewe brought tennis to the fore.

We brought other players like Russell Simpson, Chris Lewis, Kelly Evernden and Brett Steven. It's ridiculous that there isn't a Hall of Fame. Nothing. It has become very businesslike.

You formed a famous Davis Cup team with Onny Parun – are you still in touch?

No, no. We were completely different. I'm not going to say more than that.

We came together in the Davis Cup and performed, but outside of that we haven't spoken in forty years.

Onny Parun reached the final of the Australian Open in 1973. Photo / NZ Herald

You had a title-winning doubles partnership with Egyptian Ismail El Shafei.

He's a very nice guy. We played together for ten years. I called him a year ago and said: You're still alive. We hadn't seen or spoken to each other in over 40 years since I stopped playing.

We traveled, practiced and stayed together. At that time we had to organize our arrivals, hotels, plane tickets and everything. It was like a wedding.

Another world

I once played six different tournaments, on six continents, in six weeks. At Wimbledon we were awarded £100 as losers in the first round.

Today they get $80,000. Rod Laver was the top earner in my day and would get $200,000 a year. My best was $135,000.

And wooden rackets

The biggest change today is actually the strings. You can buy so many different ones that it is very technical. Some players even use different cross strings.

The two most important shots did not change the serve and the return of the serve. But the game has changed, mainly thanks to rackets. The day of the one-hander is as good as over.

The greatest tennis player is/was

In my day, Rod Laver was by far the greatest.

I played him three times, the closest was 7-5 in the last set. At five I placed a lob and he hit a smash from behind the baseline that landed right in the corner, breaking my serve. He was that great.

In my opinion you could take him out of his game a bit if you mixed it up and played some junk tennis slices, topspin. Just variance.

But he was God.

Laver was the perfect gentleman and a great ambassador for the game.

The greatest ever has to be Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer was great, very elegant, but look at Djokovic's record. Apart from Grand Slams, he is the only player to have won all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and he has won them many times.

He was one of the players who improved his game every year.

Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal are astonishing.

Laver proved unbeatable, but you achieved many important victories…

I've beaten Stan Smith, Arthur Ashe, Bob Lutz, Roscoe Tanner, Jan Kodes, Mal Anderson, Tom Gorman, John Newcombe, Tony Roche, Ray Ruffles, Manolo Santana.

I've beaten six Wimbledon winners. Much of it was never reported at the time. I reached the quarters of the US Open and the last 16 of the French.

New Zealand tennis player Brian Fairlie in action during a tennis event in Great Britain in 1968. Photo / Getty Images

What about the current harvest?

Jannik Sinner is great. His whole game. He's only 23 and his body is still maturing. He can only get better. He does everything with serve, forehand, backhand, volley, transition.

I believe he can win about twenty Grand Slams.

Carlos Alcaraz, what an exciting player, hitting winners and big shots. But he's a bit lost. He has become a bit negative and his service can improve.

He played a lot on clay when he was young and those players tend not to throw the ball that far.

The women?

I like watching the new number one Aryna Sabalenka. She hits the ball hard and is exciting to watch. Iga Swiatek is only slightly better than most. In her prime, Serena Williams was pretty damn good.

You don't see much bad serve in women's tennis these days. A few years ago they were terrible.

Who were the greatest characters you met in tennis?

Jimmy Connors and Ilie Nstase. I met Connors in Las Vegas. We got to talking and he challenged me to a set for $50, which was quite a bit of money for me at the time.

We played at his club in Los Angeles and I beat him. What a great player and competitor. He was Nadal-like.

I played against Nstase once in Venezuela and had two match points before losing at 2am. Talent seeped out of him.

How can New Zealand find a way to produce stars again?

You have to leave New Zealand at a young age because there is no competition here.

New Zealand Tennis needs someone who can raise money. I'm talking millions. If you happen to find someone with the necessary talent, they have to make the big decision to go abroad.

There are places in Europe where you can play tennis and get your education. But it costs a lot of money. And you can't send a young person alone, you need at least one parent to go.

If you look at people like Novak Djokovic, his parents made great sacrifices and took risks.

Most top athletes don't play tennis. Most of the good male athletes in New Zealand go to rugby and competition, and a few go to basketball.

The average height of top players today is 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m). Who in New Zealand watches these specific things? There are no scouts and no foresight on how to produce players.

Brian Fairlie in 2010. Photo / Geoff Dale

What career memories do you have?

No memories. Of all the trophies I've won, I don't know where they are. Just move on.

You've never had a cell phone or computer, but that's a very large television in your living room

It's my entertainment center. Have you noticed that there is hardly any tennis on TV anymore?

They have every other sport imaginable there. Someone has made a decision. I like watching tennis, so I went out with Sky. I'm thinking about calling them. Play tennis again.

Was it difficult to distance yourself from the court?

I went into a company that my father Brian Fairlie Appliances had founded. That didn't work out, it wasn't good and I was left with a large debt.

And it is very difficult to change your personality. I was so competitive.

I was a 1.72 meter tennis player, so to play well I had to be so aggressive. I had to change because I couldn't fit into society like that. It brought me into conflict with people.

They couldn't understand it.

Life hasn't always been good, but you're given a hand and you go with it.

I have enough money to feel comfortable, a nice house in the country to live in, a nice car to drive around in, I have a boat with a marina and traveling the world to play tennis has been great.

Chris Rattue has been a journalist since 1980 and is one of the most respected opinion writers in New Zealand sports journalism.