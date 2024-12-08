India Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet, Deepti depart as IND-W crumble chasing 372





India Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI (India Women National Cricket Team vs Australia Women National Cricket Team Match Scorecard): Ellyse Perry's quick century and Georgia Voll's maiden international hundred helped the Australian women's team set a mammoth target of 372 runs at Brisbane's Allan Border Field. The Indian batters will need to get a solid start to have a chance of winning here. It is a must-win match for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side after the side lost by five wickets in the series opener played at the same venue on Thursday (December 5). Australian captain Tahila McGrath has opted to bat first in today's match. India has made one change to its playing XI. Minnu Mani will play in place of Titas Sidhu, who conceded 27 runs in her quota of 4.2 overs during the first ODI and failed to take any wicket. For Southern Stars, Sophie Molineux will play today's match in place of Georgia Wareham. Playing XIs India: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (WK), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (C), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

LIVE FEED 41.1 Tossed up around middle and leg, Minnu Manis sweeps this to deep mid-leg for one. 40.5 Almost a stunner by Sophie Molineux. Short and wide outside off, Minnu Manicuts this looking for runs over point. Sophie Molineux runs to her left and jumps at the perfect moment and almost plucks it out of nowhere to catch Minnu Mani, but the ball falls out of her hands. 40.4 Priya Mishraflicks up around the leg and snaps it to the leg once. 40.3 Short spin, Priya Mishrale lets it. 40.2 Yorker on leg, Priya Mishra leaves it. The ball hit the pad and towards the goalkeeper, after which no more runs were possible. Annabel Sutherland convinced Tahlia McGrath to go up to check on LBW. The Ball Tracker shows that the ball has hit the outside leg and Priya Mishra survives for now. Priya Mishra is out to bat at 10. 40.1 OUT! WOOD! Renuka is tidy. Long round leg, Renuka Singh Thakur looks to dabble on the leg but misses completely. The ball sneaks past the bat and bounces against the leg stumps. 39.6 Quicker on the pads, Renuka Singh Thakurt tucks this through mid-wicket for one. Batsman_1: Renuka Singh Thakur 1(1) Batsman_2: Minno Mani 28(31) Bowler: Ash Gardner 1/44(7) More than: 40 Running: 10 Wicket: 0 Score: 215/7 39.5 Tossed up, Minnu Manilofts this to cover for one. However, this was not far ahead of the fielder. 39.4 Minnu Manidabs was thrown aside late on towards the short third, scoreless. 39.1 Minnu is tossed around and manipulates it off her back foot into deep cover for a set. Renuka Singh Thakur comes out wide of the batsman. 38.6 OUT! IN THE AIR AND AWAY! This is a consequence of the previous bumper. Saima Thakor caught on her back foot, Thakor lifts this and miscues it from the cue end towards Ash Gardnerat mid-on for a good catch that dives in front. Batsman_1: Saima Thakor 7(12) Batsman_2: Minno Mani 19(26) Bowler: Annabel Sutherland 24/2(6) Over: 39 Execute: 1 Wicket: 1 Score: 205/7 38.3 Good length off the ball, Minnu Manis takes a hard shot but is beaten. 38.2 Good length on and off, Minnu Manileads this back, this time for another point. 38.1 Yorker on off, Minnu Manidabs towards point without a run. 37.5 Fuller around the pads, Saima Thakorflicks this away for one. 37.4 Saima Thakor is thrown to the ground and defends it from her front foot. 37.4 WIDE! Shot again along the leg. Saima Thakor leaves it once more. Wide again. 37.4 WIDE! Saima Thakor is wider down the leg and leaves it behind. Wide. 37.3 Fuller around the pads, Minnu Manilofts this over the bowler to long on for a single. 37.2 Thrown on the pads, Saima Thakorf licks this to fine legs for one. 36.4 Saima Thakor is tossed aside and pushes this on his leg without running. 36.6 Saima Thakortucks has a short length around the leg and bends it towards the leg for one. Batsman_1: Saima Thakor 5(6) Batsman_2: Minno Mani 16(20) Bowler: Sophie Molineux 1/33(5) More than: 37 Running: 11 Wicket: 0 Score: 198/6 36.5 FOUR! Saima Thakor is thrown around middle and leg and moves through the fine leg area for these four runs. 35.6 Back of a length that pinches away. Thakor lets it go. Batsman_1: Saima Thakor 0(3) Batsman_2: Minno Mani 13(17) Bowler: Kim Garth 1/35(8) More than: 36 Execute: 3 Wicket: 0 Score: 187/6 36.2 Short touch and Minnu Mani pulls it to the cow corner for a brace. 36.1 Flat, round off. Sophie Molineux pulls it to short mid-wicket. 35.4 Hard length on off. Thakor defends until offside.

