UC Davis Football wins first playoff game against Illinois State





Football fans came out in full force Saturday afternoon to support the UC Davis Aggies. The team defeated Illinois State 42-10. The team had its first playoff game in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision this season after earning a bye last week. This is the Aggies' first FCS playoff appearance since 2021, and fans raved about how proud they are of their team. “As a freshman in my first year, the atmosphere of these games was amazing. I have never seen the student section as packed as this, and it is just a great program to be able to watch,” said Nico Costanzo, a freshman from UC Davis . The UC Davis student section cheered the team on non-stop throughout the game, with fans ringing cowbells and holding signs in support of their team. Many say it has been a fun football season to watch and they are proud the team has made it this far. “I'm all for it. We're all for it. And the team is doing great. This year is the best season! When I was in college in the '80s and we went to the national championship in Division II. Now we're doing it for Division I. This is great, baby,” said Bill Strauss, a UC Davis alum. Fans like Brian Jones say they're excited to see the team win the championship. “The whole nation has written us off. We're not a Dakota team; we're not a Montana team, but whatever. We don't care. We are Davis! We're going to take some names. We are We're going to get ourselves to the national championship, let's go,” Jones said. See more coverage of California's top stories here | Download our app | Sign up for our morning newsletter

Football fans came out in full force Saturday afternoon to support the UC Davis Aggies. The team defeated Illinois State 42-10. The team played its first playoff game in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision this season after earning a bye last week. This is the Aggies' first FCS playoff appearance since 2021, and fans raved about how proud they are of their team. “As a freshman in my first year, the atmosphere of these games was amazing. I have never seen the student section so full, and it is just a great program to watch,” said Nico Costanzo, a UC Davis freshman. The UC Davis student section cheered the team on non-stop throughout the game, with fans ringing cowbells and holding signs in support of their team. Many say it has been a fun football season to watch and they are proud that the team has made it this far. “I'm all for it. We're all for it. And the team is doing great. This year is the best season! When I was in college in the '80s, we went to the national championship in Division II. Now we're going 'We're doing it for Division I. This is awesome, baby,' said Bill Strauss, a UC Davis alum. The Aggies are expected to play South Dakota next week for the quarterfinals. That game will not be played in Davis. Fans like Brian Jones say they are excited to see the team win the championship. “The whole nation has written us off. We're not a Dakota team; we're not a Montana team, but whatever. We don't care. We're Davis! We're going to take some names. We're We're going to take ourselves to bring the national championship, let's go,” Jones said. See more coverage of California's top stories here | Download our app | Sign up for our morning newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/uc-davis-football-wins-playoff-game-illinois-state/63124859 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos