The rise and fall of Indian cricket's boy wonder

AFP Prithvi Shaw went unsold in the IPL auction in November

Last month, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was signed by Lucknow SuperGiants for Rs 27 crore (Rs 2.54 million) at the mega auction in Saudi Arabia. But it was the news that Prithvi Shaw, Pant's Delhi Capitals teammate, went unsold that attracted more attention. Among those at the auction in positions to make bids were Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting, who had been closely associated with Shaw in his years at Capitals, as well as Rahul Dravid, who was coach when India won the Under-19 World Cup under Shaw. in 2018. Their disinterest was telling. Shaw found no takers. Ironically, it was just nine months earlier, before the start of the 2024 IPL season, that Pant's career seemed in jeopardy. He suffered multiple life-threatening injuries in a horrific car accident in December 2022. But with an iron will, fierce determination and self-discipline, Pant fought his way back from what seemed like a dead end in his career.

Getty Images Shaw bowled in a match against Mumbai in 2024 – his indifferent form saw him lose his place in the team

Pant met the challenges of IPL 2024 head-on and excelled, prompting his early recall to international cricket. He was part of the T20 World Cup winning squad. He dominated the domestic season and impressed in the domestic Duleep Trophy, paving the way for a sensational return to Test cricket. Against Bangladesh, he lit up the field with a scorching century. Meanwhile, under pressure after a few poor IPL seasons, Shaw has lurched from one crisis to another. His indifferent form in IPL 2024 saw him lose his place in the playing XI midway through the season. A spate of low scores in the current domestic season also saw him lose his place in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team. And an outright rejection at the IPL mega auction has brought his career to the brink of an untimely end. It was a huge fall for the 25-year-old, who was not so long ago touted as the 'next big thing in Indian cricket'. Shaw hit the headlines as a 14-year-old in November 2013 when he scored 546 runs for Rizvi Springfield in the Harris Shield, a prestigious school cricket tournament. It was then the highest score in the world in minor cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, India's most celebrated cricketer, had retired just a week earlier, and Shaw immediately drew comparisons to the maestro.

Getty Images Prithvi Shaw played school cricket in 2011 – two years later he hit 546 runs in one innings

Tendulkar's spectacular rise to eminence after his world record 664 runs with Vinod Kambli in a school match way back in 1987 had inspired quite a few batting prodigies, especially from Mumbai. Shaw was one of them. Shaw, a short and stocky opening batsman, did not possess the technical virtuosity that Tendulkar had even as a teenager. But he had the gift of timing and delivered the attack to the bowlers with such panache that the selectors immediately fell in love. He was quickly promoted to first-class cricket, like Tendulkar, and scored a century on debut in the domestic Ranji and Duleep Trophy, hardening comparisons between the two. He got a Test call-up against West Indies in late 2018. Shaw hit 134 off just 154 deliveries, littered with gunshots, cuts and pulls. He was barely 19. Only Tendulkar among the Indians had scored his maiden Test century at a younger age. Touted as a worthy successor to Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Shaw had the world at his feet. But he has been on a slippery slope since then. Six years after his sensational debut, he played in just four Tests. Add six ODIs and a solitary T20i and it still makes for a dismal collection of international appearances for a batsman whose precociousness had promised a long, dazzling career. An unfortunate foot injury, which saw him sent back from the 2020 tour of Australia, was the start of Shaw's troubles. Later that year he tested positive for a prohibited substance and was lucky to get away with a light sentence. Thereafter, his batting form began to steadily decline, with him painfully rarely touching excellence to impress the selectors.

Getty Images Shaw warms up during the 2018 U19 World Cup in New Zealand