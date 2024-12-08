Timothe Chalamet's new flex: college football analyst





Actor Timothe Chalamet strayed from his indie roots and artsy personality and entered the world of college football on Saturday when he appeared on ESPN's College GameDay as a guest football analyst and picked his winners for the highly anticipated conference championship games. The 28-year-old, who will star in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which opens Christmas Day, predicted Texas would beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship. The game is the biggest of the night. This is a Longhorns win, the French actor said along with GameDay host Rece Davis, former NFL kicker Pat McAfee and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. During the popular pregame show, Chalamet predicted that Oregon would beat Penn State in the Big Ten championship. Chalamet, whose covers of Like a Rolling Stone and Girl From the North Country were released Friday, didn't stop there as he tried to showcase his sports talents to a national audience. When it came to the Big 12 championship, he picked the red-hot Arizona State Sun Devils to take home the trophy against Iowa State. I'm going to Arizona State today, he said during the broadcast. In the Sun Belt Conference, Chalamet chose Louisiana over Marshall. The legend of Billy Napier endures: The defense is strong, he joked, referencing how the current Florida Gators head coach once held the same position at Louisiana. And in a twist, the actor predicted that Ohio favorite Miami would lose to rival Ohio University in the MAC Championship. These teams are 2-2 in their last four games. I'm going underdog, Bobcats, he said. Demonstrating his versatility as a sports guru, Chalamet chose Southern Methodist University to defeat Clemson. It smells like the eighties, folks, he said. In the SWAC Championship, Chalamet chose Jackson State University over Southern. “I'm going with Jackson State,” he said during the broadcast. This should be an easy win for them. Earlier this week, Bob Dylan praised both the film and Chalamet, who plays the famous singer-songwriter in the film, in a message on X. There will be a film about me premiering soon, called A Complete Unknown (what a title!), Dylan wrote.

