Vorster publishes the GCU schedule for 2025





The back-to-back WAC Tournament champions may have a new team in 2025, but the goal for the Grand Canyon women's tennis team will be the same: run it back. Lopes head coach Dané Vorster faces the challenge of turning around a roster and putting players in position to compete for a third straight WAC title in her first year at GCU. After a successful fall season with four players in competition, three players will be added to the spring roster at the start of the spring semester in January. “We are excited to have our entire team together,” said Vorster. “We have a competitive group with strong chemistry, and our incoming spring players bring remarkable success, great experience and excitement to join their new Lopes teammates.” Bella Crossman and Peyton Duckett come to Phoenix from Australia as true freshmen. Crossman is ranked 237 among the International Tennis Federation juniors and is also a semi-finalist in the professional doubles tournament. Duckett was named to the U18 All-Australia team. Duckett won two singles titles with the Australian team. Karina Hofbauer comes from Osterhofen, Germany, where she qualified for professional tournaments in singles and made a quarterfinal appearance in doubles. The new team will be challenged right away with its first game at home against UC San Diego on January 19 and the following weekend at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in Berkeley, California, where the Lopes will face nationally ranked Cal and either nationally ranked State San Diego or Oklahoma. “That ITA Kick-Off will be a chance to compete against some of the best in the country,” Vorster said. “We have a challenging, but balanced schedule, which will give us opportunities to improve our national rankings and prepare for a chance to defend the WAC Championship.” GCU will face five WAC teams this season, despite those games not counting toward the conference standings. As with the men, no regular-season WAC champion will be crowned: it will come down to the WAC Tournament, which will take place in Arlington, Texas, on April 17-19. The Lopes will have to be road warriors in their 2025 campaign as they play just seven matches at the GCU Tennis Facility. After a home finale on March 29, GCU will play its final four games on the road before postseason play. “We worked hard this fall,” Vorster said. “We will continue to focus this season on the process, on our goals and the high expectations we have set for ourselves.” For the entire program for 2025, click here.

