Gophers shutout Michigan 2-0 during the men's hockey sweep





After helping the Gophers men's hockey team to a 6-0 shutout of Michigan on Friday night, Nathan Airey had a message for Liam Souliere, his teammate in Minnesota's division of duties.

Last night, after I congratulated him on his first [shutout] he said, 'You have to do it now,'” Souliere said. And I thought: that would be crazy. Well, crazy things happen in Mariucci when we have a whiteout.

That crazy thing was a 2-0 shutout for the fourth-ranked Gophers over the sixth-ranked Wolverines on Saturday before 9,764 mostly white-clad fans at 3M Arena. For the first time since January 4 and 6, 1943, Minnesota held Michigan scoreless in a two-game series.

Souliere, the graduate transfer from Penn State, made 22 saves in following Airey's lead. Sophomore defenseman Sam Rinzel scored a power-play goal in the first period and assisted on junior forward Jimmy Snuggerud's empty-net goal with 11.5 seconds left in the third period. Minnesota completed the series sweep and improved to 15-2-1 overall and 8-0-0 in the Big Ten, with 23 points in the standings.

Cameron Korpi made 35 saves for Michigan, which fell to 10-5-1 and 4-2-0 with 11 points.

Michigan had the push to start, which you knew they would get, and Liam was strong, Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. The first 10, 11 minutes they had twelve shots at us. And the rest of the game they had 10. We tied ourselves up. We got through it.

Like Friday's series opener, the game had plenty going for it, with Michigan players taking offense whenever a Gopher came within an acre of Korpi. And that played into Minnesota's hands in the first period.

With Wolverines defenseman Ethan Edwards already out for an elbow strike, Gophers forward Brody Lamb hung near the front of the crease, looking for a rebound after Korpi made a save. Forward Jackson Hallum and defenseman Tyler Duke went after Lamb, and all three ended up with minor penalties in the box. However, Motzko challenged for a major on Duke, and the offense was upgraded.

