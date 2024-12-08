Registration open for the 2025 Gulf Coast Games for Life





Registration is now open for the 36th annual Gulf Coast Games for Life (Senior Games). It will take place in January and February 2025 in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The competitions will be open to amateur athletes aged 50 or older from December 31, 2025. The 16 events will begin with the 5K Road Race on January 18, 2025 and continue from January 26 through February 15, 2025. The events will take place in Sarasota County, Manatee County and the city of North Port. The deadline for registration of the first event is January 4, 2025. Each event closes two weeks before the event date. Popular events include: Shooting basketball

Misuse

Rowing and paddling

Shuffleboard

Swimming

Table tennis and much more! Costs are: One-time registration: $13

Each event: $4

Additional facility fees may apply. The Gulf Coast Games for Life is a qualifying event for the 2025 Florida Senior Games Championships, taking place in December 2025. This program is a partnership between Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Manatee County Sports and Leisure Services and the City of North Port. Parks and recreation. For more information about the games, visit Senior Games in Florida You can register for the Gulf Coast Games for Life by visiting here. For more information, call 311, 941-861-5000 or visitSarasota County Parks. Sarasota County prohibits discrimination in any services, programs or activities. View the full policy atS.C.Gov (keywords: ADA compliance) Photo from Deposit Photos

