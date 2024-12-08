English script history, becomes the first team to reach half a million runs in Test cricket

Connect with us

Dec 07, 2024 6:37 PM IST

England made history in Wellington on Saturday and passed the half-million test run mark.

England created history on Saturday by becoming the first team to reach half a million runs in Test cricket. England achieved the feat against New Zealand, on Day 2 of their ongoing second Test match, at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Harry Brook doubled off William ORourke to put the visitors past the mark. The visitors ended Day 2 at 378/5 at Stumps, with a lead of 533 runs.

England's Harry Brook brought his team past the mark with a double. (AP)
England creates history

On Day 2, England's Test tally reached 500,126 runs. They reached the milestone of 500,000 runs in 1082 matches spanning 147 years, becoming the first team to do so. It took them 18,900 individual innings to reach the milestone, and they used 717 in that span.

England started the Test match with a total of 280 runs in the first innings. Brook hit a century and smashed 123 runs off 115 balls, packed with 11 fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope registered 66 off 78 balls, including seven fours and a maximum. For the hosts, N Smith took a four-wicket haul.

In response, New Zealand folded for 125 and collapsed to four-wicket hauls from Gus Atkinson and B Carse. Kane Williamson top scored for the hosts with a knock of 37 runs off 56 balls.

The visitors were extremely dominant in the second innings. Despite the early departure of opener Zak Crawley (8), they have further increased the pressure on New Zealand. Ben Duckett narrowly missed a ton, hitting 92 off 112 balls. Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell has completed 96 of 118 deliveries. Brook got a half-century, registering 55 off 61 balls. Meanwhile, Joe Root (73*) and Ben Stokes (35*) remained unbeaten. Tim Southee and Matt Henry took two wickets respectively.

Speaking after Stumps on Day 2, England's Atkinson said: 'It (our plans) worked out well in the morning and the batters batted quite well. Never thought about a hat-trick, but it was nice to get one. We wanted to set them up with the shorter balls and then go for the yorker. Yesterday I didn't feel great, but today I felt good (found my rhythm.) I'm not sure what the plans are. We'll see tomorrow and assess the conditions. We stick to the usual plans and try to challenge the hitters.

