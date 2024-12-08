Francis Tiafoe attends the Hornets' NBA game after a local exhibition





CHARLOTTE, NC Frances Tiafoe wore a Charlotte Hornets jersey as he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition tennis match. A day later, Tiafoe returned to the Spectrum Center to watch the Hornets play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Tiafoe hit souvenir tennis balls into the stands during the game and visited the Cavaliers' locker room after they defeated the Hornets 116-102. “I'm a big NBA fan and I know and like a lot of guys in the league,” Tiafoe said after picking up autographed jerseys from Cleveland players Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Garland said he met Tiafoe during New York Fashion Week in February. We just hit it off and I came to the tennis match last night, talked to him a little bit and told him to come to the match today, Garland said. It's pretty cool to know someone who is in another sport like him. Garland said he received an autographed tennis ball from Friday's display. Yeah, it's pretty cool that he wanted a jersey, Garland said. I have a signed tennis ball and I think that's a pretty good trade-off. Tiafoe, who is from Hyattsville, Maryland, said he grew up a Wizards fan and that former Washington guard John Wall is his favorite player. Former Wizards star Bradley Beal was in the stands at Flushing Meadows to support his friend as Tiafoe reached the semifinals of the 2022 US Open. “I'm still a Wizards fan and an NBA fan,” the 26-year-old Tiafoe said. I like to go to competitions when I can. Hornets coach Charles Lee was thrilled that Tiafoe, currently ranked No. 18 in men's singles, came to watch his team practice on Friday. “I think it's good for our players,” Lee said. It's great for them to interact with another man who is one of the best in the world at his craft and profession. They can sit down and pick his brain a little. It was really cool to have him at training yesterday. I admire him from afar. What he was able to achieve on the tennis circuit at a young age.

Advertisement Tiafoe wore a replica jersey of Hornets guard Brandon Miller as he defeated Alcaraz, the four-time Grand Slam champion from Spain, 5-7, 6-1, 11-9 on Friday. Earlier, 2017 US Open women's singles champion Sloane Stephens played an exhibition match against Madison Keys. The tennis drew 16,194 fans, a few hours before the NBA match that drew 18,832. Among those in attendance Friday were Hornets players Miller, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Josh Green, Vasa Micic and Taj Gibson. Cavaliers players Garland, Ty Jerome and Georges Niang were also in the crowd. The Hornets introduced Tiafoe in the first quarter on Saturday. It was a great experience here in Charlotte, Tiafoe told the crowd.

