Flyers Tortorella rips Bruins to dive

Stop me if you've heard this story before: The Philadelphia Flyers had a third-period lead in a matinee game in Boston and ended up on the losing side after the final horn. They managed to hold on to a loser's point, but should have had two over the course of the match.

Matvei Michkov scored twice in the first period to put the Flyers ahead 2-0, and Cam York scored late in the second period to put them back up by two at 3-1. Then the wheels fell off in the third period.

The Bruins scored twice in 10 minutes to tie the game, and while none of those goals came on the power play, the Flyers played six of the final nearly 14 minutes a man down in regulation.

The third period penalties went decidedly in favor of the Bruins, and John Tortorella made that known in his post-game press conference.

Let me start. One thing I teach my team is not to dive. Maybe I should teach them that, he said. The way this has been happening here, the way this is all going on, maybe I should start teaching them how to dive.

“I am proud of the team. I have no problem with our team.” Hear from Torts after a 4-3 OT loss in Boston.#PHIVsBOS | #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/wxx3zZZsAj Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 7, 2024

While the Bruins got three power plays in the final frame, the Flyers didn't get a man advantage despite a few borderline plays from Boston.

I won't go into it too deeply. One of the things we talk about the most as a team is that we're going to play a fair game. There is no cheating, Tortorella continued. There are no embarrassing referees. You don't embarrass the referees. The things that happened here tonight are just ridiculous. I'm proud of the way our team played. Did we steal another one? Yes, but other people had a little bit to do with that too.

Travis Konecny's interference penalty to start the parade into the box in the third period was one he didn't have to take, but the tripping call on Garnet Hathaway was a tic at best.

Boston gets an extremely late whistle on this call John Tortorella is in INCREDIBLE. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/NT4kTSFv91 Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) December 7, 2024

Konecny ​​was pulled from concussion after his penalty and the Flyers' leading scorer did not see the ice again despite returning to the bench.

He got pulled by the spotter and I stopped playing him, Tortorella said. He's undisciplined, he's just too undisciplined.

Ultimately, the Flyers should have come away with two points in this game and it could be a big point in the playoff race if that's the kind of thing you care about. The Flyers certainly do.

I am proud of the team. I have no problem with the way our team played, Tortorella concluded. It's never a question for me about our fight. That's a given in our room here. That's what keeps us going.

The Flyers will continue to battle as they return home to host the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday evening.