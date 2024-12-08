Sports
Choctaw vs Muskogee recap of the Class 6A-II football championship
EDMOND Here are three takeaways from Choctaw's 26-25 win over Muskogee in the Class 6A-II championship game in the Oklahoma high school football playoffs on Saturday night.
Choctaw 26, Muskogee 25
Player of the game: Landon Gatson. Gatson scored three of Choctaw's four touchdowns that night and led the team to its first state championship in 64 years. He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Titus Hawk, which was the eventual game-winning score.
Key moment: Muskogee was at the 4-yard line looking to take the lead with 17 seconds left and a chance to win its second straight state title. Still, a missed 21-yard field goal stopped hopes, resulting in Choctaw's first state championship since 1960.
Read option: Juju Smith's 94-yard kick return touchdown late in the third quarter sparked Choctaw's rally from an 18-point deficit. Smith finished the day with six catches for 35 yards.
Muskogee vs. Choctaw score updates in Class 6A-II state championship game
Rest: Muskogee 19, Choctaw 7
Three-star quarterback Jamarian Ficklin is the story of half for Muskogee. The Utah football signee has completed three of six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown while making nine rushes for 101 yards and another score. Ficklin was not alone in his efforts. Senior tailback PJ Wallace has 15 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Choctaw Cash has seen Williams complete seven of nine passes for 91 yards for the Yellowjackets. Landon Gatson's nine-yard touchdown run put Choctaw on the board midway through the second quarter.
Jordan Davis, staff writer
No. 1 Muskogee Roughers (12-0) vs. No. 2 Choctaw Yellowjackets (10-2)
- When:7pm Saturday
- Where:University of Central Oklahoma Chad Richison Stadium, 100 N. University Drive, Edmond
- Livestreaming:Available through the NFHS Network, requires subscription
- Tickets:$11.50 via the GoFan mobile ticketing app or $13 cash at the gate
Muskogee vs. Choctaw live updates, highlights
