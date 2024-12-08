IND-U19:114/7 (30.5) | Live cricket score | BAN-U19 vs. IND-U19 | acc Men U19 Asia Cup 2024





Zawad Abrar 20 35 2 1 57.14

c Harvansh Pangalia b Chetan Sharma 10.1 OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The missed catch doesn't cost India Under-19 much as Chetan Sharmagets gets the wicket of Zawad Abrar! Abrar is disappointed with that decision and slowly trudges back to the dugout! Chetan Sharma lands the ball well outside, on length and gets the ball further away. Zawad Abrar looks to take a delivery he should have left alone and gets an edge from outside off that goes straight to Harvansh Pangalia, the keeper. A real lengthy appeal from the Indians and the referee finally raises his hand. 41/2 74.29% DotBall

25.71% Scoring shots

11 Ball per boundary Aleen's words 1 16 0 0 6.25

b Yudhajit Guha 6.1 OUT! WOOD! That's a beauty! It comes out late on the length and in the middle. Kalam Aleen looks to block it but is beaten as the ball hits the top. Kalam Aleen walks back after scoring just one point! However, that seemed like a long stay for Kalam Aleen. India Under-19s have finally made a breakthrough and they will now be looking for more! 17/1 93.75% DotBall

6.25% Scoring shots

– Ball per boundary Azizul Hakim Tamim

c 16 28 1 1 57.14

c Yudhajit Guha b Kiran Chormale 18.4 OUT! CAPTURED! The pressure built up at the other end due to James not being able to score freely results in Tamim's big wicket! India Under-19 is pumped! Kiran Chormale throws it full, on middle, Azizul Hakim Tamimgets is low on one knee looking for a big slog sweep to take the pressure off. Skies it from the toe and straight down the throat of the Yudhajit Guhaat deep square leg who takes a fine catch. 66/3 71.43% DotBall

28.57% Scoring shots

14 Ball per boundary Muhammad Shihab James 40 67 3 1 59.70

c Andre Siddharth b Ayush Mhatre 32 OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! The bowling change has worked for India and the 62-run stand is shattered! Ayush delivers a faster one, at a fuller length, just outside. Mohammad Shihab James crouches on his back leg and tries to lift it over long distance, but just can't get enough bat on it. Goes through the shot from the toe and sends it out. Only goes as far as Andre Siddharthat goes long off, who takes a safe catch. Bangladesh Under-19 lose their 4th wicket. 128/4 65.67% DotBall

34.33% Scoring shots

16 Ball per boundary Rizan Hossan 47 65 3 0 72:30

b Hardik Raj 38 OUT! BOWLED'EM! Right through the defense! A big, big wicket in the context of the game! Bangladesh Under-19 lose their 6th wicket. Hardik delivers an arm ball, flattens the track a bit and lands it full. It floats and goes straight down the deck. Rizan Hossan leans forward with a step forward, but plays out of turn. He ends up playing over the line and the ball goes straight up a bit to beat the edge of the bat and disrupt the furniture. 155/6 49.23% DotBall

50.77% Scoring shots

21 Ball per boundary Debasish Sarkar 1 3 0 0 33.33

c Hardik Raj b Karthikeya KP 33.2 OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! A screamer of a catch from Hardik Raj. India is now putting pressure on its opponents. Bangladesh loses half of its team with this wicket. Karthikeya KP comes out to a fuller length and creates a loop through the air. Lands it and invites the hitter to go out. Debasish Sarkar, lured by the run, tries to lift it inside out but cuts it in the air towards backward point. Hardik Raj dives to his right and takes a stunning catch. 132/5 66.67% DotBall

33.33% Scoring shots

– Ball per boundary Farid Faisal Wk 39 49 3 0 79.59

lbw b Chetan Sharma 48.4 OUT! LBW! Chetan Sharmagets his second and the 30-run scoreline comes to a standstill for Bangladesh Under-19! Sharma fires it in, very full and at the stumps Farid Faysal shuffles a bit and fails to get his bat down in time. The ball slides through and hits him on the back cushion. A small appeal is all the referee needs to raise the finger. 197/9 44.9% DotBall

55.1% Scoring shots

16 Ball per boundary Samiun Basir Ratul 4 7 0 0 57.14

run out (Kiran Chormale) 41 OUT! RUN OUT! Huge confusion from the batters here and Kiran Chormale makes the most of it. Short, on and off, Farid Faysal hits the ball to the bowler's left asking for a single. He sends Samiun Basir Ratul back from halfway because he loses his balance. Kiran Chormale collects the ball and runs to the bowler's end and takes off the bails. Samiun Basir Ratul was far too short. 165/7 42.86% DotBall

57.14% Scoring shots

– Ball per boundary Al Fahad 1 5 0 0 20

c Mohammad Amaan b Hardik Raj 42 OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Bangladesh Under-19 seems to be in big trouble here! In short, Al Fahadflat hits it, but doesn't time it well. It goes straight into the hands of the skipper, Mohammed Amaan, at halfway. He takes a nice catch. 167/8 80% DotBall

20% Scoring shots

– Ball per boundary Maruf Mridha 11 19 1 0 57.89

not out 57.89% DotBall

42.11% Scoring shots

19 Ball per boundary Iqbal Hasan Emon 1 2 0 0 50

c Karthikeya KP b Yudhajit Guha 49.1 OUT! CAPTURED! Yudhajit Guha also gets a wicket and India bundles Bangladesh out for just 198 runs! They manage to keep them under the 200 run mark! Guha bowls this one full and on middle and leg, Iqbal Hasan Emonflicks and gets a decent connection on it. He fails to make the distance and only manages to reach deep square leg where Karthikeya KP takes an easy catch as he moves forward. 198/10 50% DotBall

50% Scoring shots

– Ball per boundary

