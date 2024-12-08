College Football Playoff Photo: Scores, Scenarios & Predictions

Conference championship weekend is complete as the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff picture continues to take shape.
Boise State secured its spot in the CFP on Friday night with a gutsy 21-7 win over UNLV behind a dominant performance from running back Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos were ranked fourth in last week's CFP rankings and hope to maintain that spot ahead of Sunday's CFP unveiling.
The action continued Saturday as Arizona State cruised to an impressive 45-19 victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Sun Devils also earned their first-ever bid in the CFP.
Georgia followed that up with a memorable 22-19 win over Texas in the SEC Championship Game, creating a major upset in the CFP picture. With the win, Kirby Smart's team secured a spot in the 12-team CFP and a first-round bye.
In the nightcap, Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks held off a Penn State rally and kept their perfect season alive with a 45-37 victory over the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Ducks improved to 13-0 and will secure the top seed in this year's College Football Playoff.
Moments after Oregon's Big Ten title win, Clemson punched its ticket to the 12-team CFP with a thrilling 34-31 win over SMU in the ACC Championship Game. Nolan Hauser kicked a game-winning 56-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tigers their ninth ACC title.
Here's a look at the updated scores:
Mountain West Championship: Boise State 21, UNLV 7
Big 12 Championship: Arizona State 45, Iowa State 19
SEC Championship: Georgia 22, Texas 19 (OT)
Big Ten Championship: Oregon 45, Penn State 37
ACC Championship: Clemson 34, SMU 31
Here's a look at updated CFP scenarios and projections:
No. 1 seed: Oregon (Big Ten champion)
No. 2 seed: Georgia (SEC champion)
No. 3 seed: Arizona State (Big 12 champion)
No. 4 seed: Clemson (ACC Champion)
No. 5 seed: Notre Dame (11-1 overall)
No. 6 seed: Penn State (lost to Oregon in Big Ten title game)
No. 7 seed: Indiana (11-1 overall)
No. 8 seed: Texas (lost to Georgia in SEC title game)
No. 9 seed: Ohio State (10-2 overall)
No. 10 seed: Tennessee (10-2 overall)
No. 11 seed: Boise State (MWC Champion)
No. 12 seed: Alabama (9-3 overall)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more